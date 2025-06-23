Yul Edochie’s elder brother, Linc Edochie, made headlines as he openly spoke against his new wife’s recent actions

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s brother, Linc Edochie, has ignited reactions online amid the ongoing feud in their family.

Legit.ng earlier reported that drama unfolded online in multiple folds after Linc Edochie's new wife, Yinka, took action against May Edochie.

Linc Edochie condemns new wife’s actions towards May Edochie. Credit: @lincedochie, @mayedochie

Recall that Yul Edochie's brother, Linc, earlier broke his silence on social media to address the controversy surrounding his recent wedding to Yinka, a Yoruba woman.

The private ceremony, which took place in May 2024, is not factual at the moment, but it sparked heated debates online, with many criticising their family for allegedly condoning polygamy.

The backlash extended to Linc's new wife, who faced online abuse from fans of his brother's estranged wife, May.

This online spat has gone on for a while now, with Yinka constantly dragging May Edochie online.

She claimed that May has used her fans as an instrument against her and has been playing the victim instead. In a new development, Yinka released May Edochie's direct line to the public, adding that enough is enough.

Linc Edochie blasts new wife’s actions

The filmmaker openly distanced himself from his new wife's scandalous acts against May Edochie, his brother's estranged first wife.

Linc issued a powerful and emotionally passionate statement decrying online harassment and emphasising his commitment to peace.

He further went on to highlight the importance of peace as a lone individual instead of being “in a union filled with landmines.”

His words:

“I usually don’t make careless speeches but I want to set the record straight. I am a man of peace and value my sanity. For the records, I did not endorse the recent attacks on May neither did I endorse posting her number online which has triggered meaningless retaliation. We may not all agree with each other but we can respect one another…Better to be alone and at peace than to be in a union filled with landmines. Respect.”

See his post here.

Linc Edochie’s post triggers reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

dominica.g.destiny said:

"His Chi is very active, his deliverance came quick."

thriftby_everythingg said:

"May ex father Inlaw told the whole world how peaceful, respectful, hardworking, intelligent, industrial MAY is. He forward she's his favourite daughter Inlaw ever. Is that the kind of woman you all are mocking?. For me her silent is a big sign of respect to her children, ex husband family, and her ex. But most of you are busy mocking such woman. ... its well with all of them."

adeyzey said:

"Old Yinka wey no wise,You came out to fight a woman Pete Edochie publicly said she is his favorite?? Can't you see her hands her clean! A battle u cant win! Ewu Gambia 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

officialcha_cha said:

"How yinka wan take remove Edochie from her bio on Facebook? Safe to say 3rd marriage failed on arrival! Shame just bought pepper soup now 😂."

realtruthlover said:

"After hantie has paid blogs finish Linc abandon am 😂😂😂."

nelys_place said:

"The is how I want God to fight for me, while am silent, he leads the battle full time🙌."

kiddies_tablets said:

"Linc no just get strength for Wahala 😂"

mirexbdans said:

"Torr better to be alone o and at peace. Uncle Linc shebi you see why queen May no gree for that nonsense called polygamy. She chose her peace and I glad she did."

theladyxora said:

"If you come for may and her maynation you will collect and if them still come for you , you go still collect 😂."

dynamic_queen_may said:

"I am a proud coven member ✅ Join the winning team before it's too late✅✅. What a sweet day to be alive🙌. Jesus igweeeeee👑👑."

Linc Edochie addresses May Edochie and her fans amid online saga. Credit: @lincedochie

