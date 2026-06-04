A Nigerian student of Covenant University won a N50m grant during a Federal Government program with his AI project

The school celebrated the young man for his achievements and shared details about his AI invention and grant usage

The story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comments to react to the young man’s achievement

A Covenant University student, Marvellous Itsuokor, was celebrated for winning a ₦50 million Student Venture Capital Grant.

The intelligent young man invented an Artificial Intelligence tool designed to help developers.

A Covenant University student who invented AI tool wins N50m grant. Photo: Covenant University

Source: Facebook

Covenant University wins N50m FG grant

On the Covenant University Facebook page, the inspiring story of the young man was shared, alongside details of his venture.

The Facebook post read:

"Covenant University Computer Science student wins big at the National Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG). Marvellous Itsuokor, a standout student from the Department of Computer Science at Covenant University, has been awarded a ₦50 million Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG).

"The Federal Government initiative, presented by the Honourable Minister of Education, recognizes high-potential startups capable of driving national innovation.

"Itsuokor’s winning venture, Pallo, is an AI-powered software designed to solve a global developer headache: codebase documentation. By automatically analyzing and documenting code, Pallo allows engineering teams to stop "solving for the past" and start building for the future.

"The journey was one of rapid execution. Within just three weeks of applying, Itsuokor built a functional Minimum Viable Product (MVP) from scratch, acting as developer, designer, and marketer simultaneously. "Execution matters more than ideas," Itsuokor noted, reflecting on the process.

"His victory was also a win for his institution. As one of only two representatives from private universities at the final pitch, Itsuokor credited the support of Covenant University for enabling his participation.

"With ₦50 million in seed funding, Pallo is now positioned to scale into a global tool for developer productivity, proving that Nigerian student-led innovation can compete at the highest levels."

Reactions as Covenant University student wins N50m

Dahunsi Hannah said:

"Congratulations Marvellous. More grace, more accolades more wins for you in Jesus Mighty name Amen. I am so happy for you Dear."

Lyp Peprah said:

"To GOD alone be all the glory and praise for this dumbfounding achievement. Plenty congratulations and more dumbfounding winnings."

Funmilola Fabunmi Nee-Isehunwa said:

"Congratulations. This is awesome."

Ovet Patrick said:

"Amazing! Congratulations and remain Blessed and lifted."

Jonathan Chian'or Anem said:

"Congrats bro. Some people will not like this news at all!"

A computer science student from Covenant University celebrates after winning a N50m grant. Photo: Covenant University

Source: Facebook

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng