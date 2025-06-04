Regina Daniels' brother has also gotten involved in his sister's ongoing social media exchange with Angela Okorie

Regina Daniels' brother dropped a comment about his younger sister's response to Angela Okorie

It should be recalled that the drama between Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie began after the latter announced the end of her beef with Mercy Johnson

More drama has trailed the ongoing social media spat between actresses Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie over Mercy Johnson.

This comes as Regina's older brother seemingly interfered in his younger brother's fight with Angela.

The clash between Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie heats up with Regina's brother joining the conversation Credit: sweezzy1/regina.daniels/realangelaokorie

The drama, which began after Angela announced the end of her beef with Mercy, has escalated into an explosive exchange in Nollywood.

Angela's comment about Mercy's health sparked a reaction from the latter's goddaughter, Regina.

Angela and Regina gave it to each other back to back, involving the latter's husband and politician in the drama.

Regina, in a clap back, also alleged that Angela lacked confidence when she initially joined the Nigerian movie industry.

As the exchange made waves and caused a commotion online, Regina's brother chipped in a comment as he wrote via his Instastory,

"Small pickin insult dey pain true true."

The screenshot of Regina Daniels' brother's Instagram story post is below:

Regina Daniels' brother throws subtle shades at Angela Okorie. Credit: sweezzy1

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' brother's comment

This has further stirred reactions online as netizens shared opinions about Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie's exchange

Sarah Evelyn said:

"na that aunty werey funny me pass cos true true that aunty na werey."

Caren Ebob reacted:

"Na true noh, she no get shame to dey fight with small pikin see big disgrace them give am."

Maima Kawah said:

"June, oil dey ur head...... Anybody that tries to end this drama make e no better for that person..... We don't buy data to watch reels, we buy data for gbas gbos and we are getting our data worth."

Jennifer Bassey reacted:

"At this point biko I need destiny etiko number, because this vawulence is very high now destiny will be like is God not wonderful."

Stella Chinelo said:

"I don't see any reason Regina go dey put herself for fight btw Angela nd mercy, even mercy sef never talk but u wan talk on her behalf coz she is ur friend or what, to prove wch point exactly, now una done dey drag una sef up and down, a senators wife."

Tabitha Amah commented:

"Regina for no put mouth for this fight ooo cus Angela no drag her or anything, na mercy johnson be angela problem and Angela dey sell shame for market,,she's unstable Angela has nothing to loose oo."

Stephenie Johnsonn said:

"Why is it that the same lady has issues with Zubby, Mercy and Destiny and maybe many others that we don't know about, she should check herself, she might be the problem, although personally I don't like Zubby, his personality is questionable."

Regina Daniels tackles Angela Okorie

Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels involved herself in the ongoing feud between Angela Okorie and Mercy Johnson.

Recall that Angela and Mercy had been in an online back-and-forth, with the former making a messy claim about the latter’s health.

Regina, in a reaction, attacked Angela as she served her a stern warning, igniting reactions among their fans.

