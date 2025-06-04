Nigerian actress Regina Daniels shared more alleged details about her senior colleague, Angela Okorie, amid their online fight

Recall that Regina Daniels had insulted her following a post the Legit singer made about Mercy Johnson, after which Angela slammed her marriage to Ned Nwoko

In a new post, the mum of two delved into their alleged industry history as she opened up on Angela’s first movie scene, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has continued to criticise her senior colleague Angela Okorie amid their online spat.

The 24-year-old actress wasted no time replying to Angela Okorie after she came for her and her marriage to Ned Nwoko heavily.

In a previous report, Angela revealed in an Instagram live session that she has forgiven the mother of four after learning that she is severely ill.

On the other hand, Angela advised Johnson to seek forgiveness from those she has harmed and avoid using church-related terms that do not represent her. Regina debunked her accusations on Instagram, stating that Angela was “mad” as she warned Mercy not to forgive.

The billionaire’s wife stated that she and Johnson do not forgive, hence didn’t need Angela’s forgiveness.

In a new post, the mum of two bragged about how she started her movie career before Angela. According to Regina, the feud between Angela and Mercy Johnson started during Angela's first movie role in Nollywood, featuring her, the Legit crooner and Mercy.

She further alleged how Angela Okorie wasted over 20 tapes on the scene because she couldn’t get her lines correctly as a newbie.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote:

“Kwete o! My mama you no go talk shishi for here. No one deserves that explanation. Leave her for me. Now I will answer as the disrespectful child you branded me. But deep down, you know you do not have the privilege to call me a child but rather "sis". Now Let's drop the maturity cloak I hide behind. Werey I thought you were good at typing and speaking loud like you own a megaphone. Mind you, I haven't dropped any tangible reciept or moved beyond my keypad except the ones your chochocho mouth has produced. But thanks for revealing that my ancestor blocked you. May we not do anything to offend our ancestors. They move faster than karma

"Also, if you spoil for my eye, you don spoil for my ancestors too. It's not by age, it's by spirit and my lineage doesn't play with disrespect.

“Now to the biggest lie you dropped like it was gospel. "that my husband wanted me in your project? C'mon girl even you know that's fiction from the pits. Or you meant begging for support for your project?.Run it back, My career started and peaked before your so called breakthrough. I'm younger yes but I'm not your mate in results. Let's not rewrite history.

"Remember your first ever movie role? Was with me and my mama mercy Johnson where the whole jealousy began because you couldn't take your lines and wasted over 20tapes but guess what? I sat you through it as young as I was and cheered you on because you Lacked the confidence. Even then, the gap was obvious. Becareful and don't let the internet give you amnesia and let them hear what they are not supposed to hear. Don't let pride blind you to the people who carried you. Last Warning!!!!❤”

Netizens react to Angela Okorie, Regina Daniels’ saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dtechmama1 wrote:

"Adult wey no behave like adult naim we de talk to like children. I suppprt Gina."

dawunigertrude said:

"Fire on Regina 🔥🔥, sometime back Angela dragged Regina and she kept quite, the time is now 😍."

asa_gifty_ wrote:

"Angela dragged Regina sometime ago which she didn't respond, Angela has been dragging everyone, now Regina don get her time, she dey vex say child insult adult 😂😂."

pearl.nwani said:

"No be Regina they type this thing I swear 😂."

leslie_frifombe said:

"Gina🔥🔥👏👏tell her some truth let it sink in her Abeg just because she is older no mean she get sense at all."

partskings_autos wrote:

"If not for the fear of senator REG no go fit withstand Angie oooh haa she fit wait for her for read with Cain 😂😂😂😂."

realtaiwo5 said:

"Regina who dey write this I love it if small pinkin insult elderly he dey pain oooo."

ginika6570 wrote:

"😂😂😂😂,l dey hereooo."

big__osas__enterprise wrote:

"Make two of who now talk who now mind make who now for forgive each other and continue who now friendship."

veecole_interiors wrote:

"Regina pls i need to learn this your kind of English to set one of my oganje friend right @regina.daniels 👏."

donspicey1 said:

"Regina go soon collect sha....Pikin wey i know when she begin grow breassts don get mind dey talk to her elder anyhow....Life sha..."

funki_mandy1 wrote:

"I talk am say she lack confidence, na why she blamed everyone for failing in the industry."

amaraekpunobi said:

"Ragina is going overboard gush ! Wetin legit do her ? She didn’t call her name is MJ her biological mother ?even if she is she can equally choose to be quiet."

Angela Okorie shades colleagues sleeping around

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Angela generated reactions after her post about her colleagues went viral.

Angela Okorie took a swipe at her colleagues, who sleep around for material gain and still flaunt them online.

She noted that she was not sure how it was done, as she disclosed that it was something that she could never do.

