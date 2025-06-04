The new social media spat between Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie has continued to make waves

Some fans have also dug up an old post showing the sweet message Regina Daniels penned to Angela Okorie in 2021

This has now spurred conversations on what transpired between the two movie stars, as fans shared diverse opinions

Social media has been abuzz with the unexpected spat between popular Nollywood stars Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie.

The drama began on Tuesday, June 3, after Angela announced the end of her beef with another colleague, Mercy Johnson.

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' 2021 birthday message to Angela Okorie. Credit: regina.daniels/angelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Angela, while speaking on the reason for her beef with Mercy, further alleged that the mother of four was seriously ill, which was why she had decided to forgive her.

However, Angela's comment about Mercy didn't go down well with Regina, as it escalated into a full-blown, explosive exchange online.

Regina, who is Mercy's goddaughter, blasted Angela, further detailing the actress' alleged involvement with her husband and politician, Ned Nwoko.

Regina further claimed that Angela lacked confidence when she initially joined the Nigerian movie industry.

Fans react to Regina Daniels' old post

Amid the exchange, an old post by Regina via her Facebook page celebrating Angela, whom she called her 'real friend,' has generated buzz online.

Sharing pictures of Angela on her page, Regina wrote in a birthday message in 2021,

"Happy birthday Real friend. Queen Angela Okorie. Enjoy yourself today and always."

The screenshot of Regina Daniels' old message to Angela Okorie is below:

Regina Daniels celebrates Angela Okorie on her birthday in 2021. Credit: regina.daniels/angelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens queried what went wrong between Angela Okorie and Regina Daniels.

Blessing Onoh said

"And so ??? If anybody do nonsense Dey go pack them one side Ur best friend today can be ur enemy tomorrow. And as u can see she never start Dey smoke Me too I use to love her but now is a no for me Full of trouble."

Aforduko Nkechi Cindy said:

"If real friend suddenly turn to enemy, we treat them like enemy! Aura for aura! I stan Regina."

Nelson Chuks reacted:

"Internet never forget All these things are happening now is a testament that Asaba Nollywood is full of hatred, envy, jealous & expecting downfall of each other."

Umeh Chinaecherem Jacinta

"So, make she because of say she post her and once called her a friend, begin take all her shts?? On a serious note.. Angela use to be one of my favorite actress before. Like I can't do without her movies.. I use that same Joy take dey stream her songs.

Blessed Sommy

"Regina we stan.Na she dey win for now Real friend wey get pepper body don show her true colour."

Adele Excellent reacted:

"Nigerians too active God forbid.."

Assumpta Chiturumugo

"See skin 4yrs ago naaa."

Cynthia Chinwe Uzormachukwu said:

"Example of "Your best friend today can be your enemy tomorrow" so make una no think am."

Regina Daniels' brother throws shades

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Regina Daniels' brother also interfered in his sister's viral exchange with Angela Okorie.

Regina's brother seemingly taunted Angela over the response his sister gave her during their social media spat.

"Small pickin insult dey pain true true," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng