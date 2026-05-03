The African Democratic Congress has set May 25, 2026 as the date for its presidential primary, with nomination forms priced at N100 million

The timetable, released by party spokesman Bolaji Abullahi, outlines a detailed schedule for screenings, appeals, and primaries across all elective positions

The ADC says it is committed to transparency, inclusivity, and strict compliance with the Electoral Act as it prepares for the 2027 general elections

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released its timetable for the conduct of its 2026 primary elections, setting May 25, 2026 as the date for its presidential primary.

The party has fixed the cost of the presidential nomination form at N100 million.

ADC sets May 25, 2026 for its presidential primary as part of a detailed timetable ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: ADCNig/x

Source: Twitter

Presidential primary and other key dates

In a statement issued by Bolaji Abullahi, spokesman of the party, the timetable outlines clear guidelines and requirements for aspirants ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The process began with the collection of application forms on April 1, 2026 and will run until May 4, 2026. The sale of nomination forms is scheduled between May 5 and May 10, while completed forms must be submitted between May 11 and May 13, 2026.

Screening of aspirants will take place on May 14 and May 15, with results published on May 17. Appeals arising from the screening exercise will be heard between May 18 and May 19, and the final list of cleared aspirants will be released on May 20.

Primaries for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate seats will be conducted simultaneously at the ward level on May 21, 2026. Governorship primaries will follow on May 22, while the presidential primary is fixed for May 25, 2026. The timetable also provides for a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee on May 26, and a Special National Convention on May 27, where final ratifications of candidates will be made.

Nomination form fees

The ADC has approved a structured fee regime for aspirants across all elective positions. The presidential form will cost N100 million, governorship forms N50 million, Senate N20 million, House of Representatives N10 million, and State House of Assembly N3 million.

To promote inclusivity, the party announced a 50 percent discount for youths, as well as a 25 percent reduction for women and persons with disabilities.

ADC’s commitment to internal democracy

The party urged aspirants, members, and stakeholders to strictly adhere to the timetable and guidelines. In its statement, the ADC stressed: “We remain committed to providing a credible platform for competent and accountable leadership in the 2027 elections.”

This timetable sets the stage for a competitive primary season, with the ADC reinforcing its stance on transparency, inclusivity, and compliance with the Electoral Act.

What supreme court ruling means for ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is in a tight race to meet the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline ahead of the 2027 elections. Legit.ng reports that the Supreme Court ruling restored the leadership of David Mark as the ADC national chairman following the crisis rocking the opposition party.

The ruling of the apex court on Thursday, April 30, 2026, stopped short of delivering a final verdict on the underlying leadership dispute. Although the Supreme Court ruling strengthens the Mark-led leadership for now. However, it is, at best, an interim relief rather than a conclusive win.

Source: Legit.ng