This month came with violence, and it is already evident in the way Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie's online drama has been unfolding

The Nigerian actresses have been going head-to-head for the last 12 hours, and Angela just reacted to Regina Daniels' claims about Ned Nwoko

According to the actress-turned-singer, Regina had no point as she narrated what transpired between her and the billionaire

Angela Okorie has responded to Regina Daniels’ latest claims about her amid their messy online brouhaha.

This whole drama started after Legit Queen went live on social media to speak about some of her colleagues, while bragging about being bigger than them.

Reactions as Angela Okorie calls billionaire Ned Nwoko an ancestor. Credit: @realangelaokorie, @princenednwoko, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

With an already strained relationship with her former bestie, Mercy Johnson, Angela touched on her alleged health, stating that she wishes her well.

This statement angered Mercy’s goddaughter, Regina Daniels, who fired a hot attack at Angela, boldly disregarding her age.

Angela noticed this and thrashed Regina Daniels, especially her marriage to billionaire Ned Nwoko, whom she referred to as an 'old man, old enough to be her grandfather.'

Regina claimed Angela once tried to steal her man, which prompted another round of responses from the senior actress.

Angela also narrated how Gina had invited her to her home and Ned had gifted her N500k, which she told her about. Shortly after, she realized Ned Nwoko had blocked her for no reason. Okorie also accused Regina of spoiling people's relationship's with her husband.

She wrote in a now-deleted post;

"Little girl you need your head examined. God forbid I reject you and that your ancestor in Jesus name Amen, Tell MJ to come out and debunk what I said about her."

See the post below:

Angela's response to Regina Daniels trends

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"This is the reason her husband blocked you. He knew a day like this will come when you will come for him for something he knows nothing about…Beautiful Isakaba."

@browniwales said:

"Angela fine pass Regina sha . Angela is such a pretty queen."

@ada_bekee06 said:

"She keeps coming for her husband.. is that all you have against her?"

@melanin_ruth_ said:

"Who else is In Regina’s side?😂 plus Angela is already sounding sc@red😂😂."

Reactions as Angela Okorie calls billionaire Ned Nwoko an ancestor. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

@kenkutie72 said:

"Angela God bless you,cuz u don tell this Regina wetin many other actresses and actors nor fit talk."

@lord_arcani said:

"Shame hide me inside Mercy Johnson slim tea."

@adannaya183 said:

"Regina rest, Angela didn’t mention ur name, u don’t know the biff both of them had in the past u are still baby then, if mj is innocent Angela won’t be saying it repeatedly."

@arinzechiki said:

"I know say Angela head dey touch normally, but you see that thing Regina said about Angela pursuing her husband, Na lie. The just told Regina that thing so she'll have the impression that other women are kpaing for him."

@officialrealqueenekamma said:

"Angela your beauty no be here."

@lavsixty said:

"Angela is extremely beautiful, Regina can't compare."

@verifiedmaxwell said:

"How did she know the man blocked her? She tried calling back?"

Regina Daniels exposes Angela Okorie

In a previous report by Nigerian actress Regina Daniels responded to her senior colleague, Angela Okorie, over their online brouhaha.

Recall that Regina Daniels had insulted her following a post ‘Legit Queen’ made about her former bestie, Mercy Johnson, after which Angela slammed her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Regina Daniels wasted no time in reacting to the spat and threatened to expose Angela Okorie if she dared her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng