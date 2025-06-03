Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has involved herself in the ongoing feud between Angela Okorie and Mercy Johnson

Recall that Angela and Mercy have been in an online back-and-forth as the former made messy claims about the latter’s health

Regina, in a recent post, attacked the mum of one as she served her a stern warning, igniting reactions among their fans

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has come for her senior colleague, Angela Okorie, over comments about Mercy Johnson.

In a previous report, Angela revealed in an Instagram live session that she has forgiven the mother of four after learning that she is severely ill.

Regina Daniels slams Angela Okorie over her claims on Mercy Johnson's health.

Source: Instagram

Angela, on the other hand, advised Johnson to seek forgiveness from those she has harmed and to avoid using church-related terms that do not represent her.

Regina debunked her accusations on Instagram, stating that Angela was “mad” as she warned Mercy not to forgive. The billionaire’s wife stated that she and Johnson do not forgive, hence didn’t need Angela’s forgiveness.

In her words:

“I’m sorry, and with all due respect, Aunty Angela, you dey mad! Abeg no forgive because for this side, we no dey forgive. Continue and whilst at it, no forget say she get pikin wey gidigba. No dey shalaye!!”.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels’ outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vee.ronica__ said:

“With all due respect “ proceeds to disrespect 😂😂😂 loveeet."

oneheart_but_two wrote:

"Hmm if you don’t respect yourself as an adult.. kids will humble you. Angela you asked for this."

teeoflifee said:

"Omo, Regina you ready for Wetin Dey come so, Angela don craze before o, in fact she still Dey ment 😂."

officialgwen25 said:

"Omo e be like say this week go longggggg🔥🔥🔥🔥."

gracedtwin wrote:

"Serves her right,. I love this."

joynnk0512 said:

"Omo I too love this June 🙌😂nah just data I need to get and relax 😂."

its_yuzee said:

"If you just hear “WITH ALL DUE RESPECT” just be expectant let’s have it let’s have it 👏👏."

nessashirsha said:

"It’s the “aunty Angela” for me 😂😂😂😂."

celebrity_nursemunah wrote:

"AURA FOR AURA!! This week go longggggggg."

yinka4014 wrote:

"On behalf of Nigeria ambulance service we say wow wow wow."

goddess_deb said:

"Ewooo 😂. Oha for oha! Egusi for egusi!"

hair_bysplash said:

"Only God knows how much she has held this insult 😂."

macqueen_04 said:

"Oya na, baba God I thank you for the gift of life and data with maximum Cana and light plus food and water. Let the wawulence begin 😂😂😂😂😂."

lady_temi22 said:

"She call am Aunty, then curse am ontop!"

princessjune22 said:

"Wetin concern grandpa wife now 😩😂😂😂. Angela mouth wey no good 😂😂😂😂."

cute_dalu_ wrote:

"Honestly e reach to tell her that cos at this point hmmmmmmm omo nawa oh 🙄."

ttonyegram said:

"Women relationship sha,nah them call themselves my love pass…caramel,chizobam and koko,today Angela,mercy Johnson and Regina,tomorrow might be destiny and someone else."

Regina Daniels sends warning to Angela Okorie amid fight with Mercy Johnson.

Source: Instagram

Angela Okorie shades colleagues sleeping around

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Angela generated reactions after her post about her colleagues went viral.

Angela Okorie took a swipe at her colleagues, who sleep around for material gain and still flaunt them online.

She noted that she was not sure how it was done, as she disclosed that it was something that she could never do.

