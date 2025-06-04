Angela Okorie has added fresh fuel to the fire with her newest post about Mercy Johnson, while dragging Regina Daniels

The actress, who was recently accused of trying to steal Ned Nwoko, posted another round of allegations online

This time, she made a claim about her former bestie, Mercy Johnson’s marriage, igniting massive reactions from fans

Nigerians have taken the front-row seats in the drama involving Angela Okorie, Regina Daniels, and Mercy Johnson.

This is not the first time Angela has openly clashed with her former best friend Mercy Johnson, but this time, she's going all out.

She went online to resume dragging Regina Daniels, who has just accused her of attempting to 'collect' her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Okorie went on to accuse Mercy Johnson of marrying another woman’s husband, just after the actress said she was ready to speak up.

Many have wondered if this was Okorie’s strategy to silence the actress.

The actress

"All this people saying I should reply,I no fit abeg, e just be like say me and my pikin Dey qurrel,abeg make una rest Regi is a baby and I won't go that lane with of dragging her common she is a baby I don't feel right replying somel I once called my child Godforbid ,bye pls."

"Becos of your ancestors husband smell you won drag me make we follow you Dey hear the smell na lie, na only you marry the smell, na only you go enjoy am, go rest. Una Dey forget say mj marry person husband? the woman came out and was shouting tell MJ to leave my husband alone, nigerians una Dey forget things."

"Dat woman called my attention hmm make una leave me o I no won talk make una rest o hmmm l won sleep na chaiiii."

See the post below:

Angela Okorie releases new post about Mercy Johnson

Read some reactions about Angela's new post as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@kynkies__place said:

"Since when did we start hearing smell bikonu??? We don’t hear sounds again??? Tooor."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"Let’s be sincere no be every woman like dating or knacking old men no matter the money he has."

@tksparkle said:

"Angela never saw Regina coming😂😂. Ewooo! Small geh of yesterday oo. She give am wotowoto. No be small koboko😂😂. About time biko. There's nothing she has to say about Angela than her marriage to pa Ned! Abeg make she rest🚶."

@jenchwell_luxuryhair said:

"The lady used to be so pretty and well put together 😢😢I really don't know what's going on with her these days..Very beautiful and elegant somebody oo."

@phaatyaat1_ said:

"omo na tha old men smell me i love 😂😂 smell way dey give joy."

@damilolaaaaaaaaa said:

"Aunty don’t hide under bring the bigger person o, Ur clapbacks were weak we know. So rest."

@da.obasam said:

"How you take know say him dey smell? I hope it's not what i am thinking 😂."

@omadefabulous1 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂He who fights and runs,lives to fight another day."

@sandra_ajebo said:

"Regina 100 ,Angela 0."

@relishgalore said:

"Mercy can never do wrong in my eye😍😍 Chai Angela you been get se*se fa?? What happened, life ehn."

@vickygoodhairs_ said:

"Regina say she's giving you last warning na you really Run Wow 😂.. Regina nr really Small."

@wendyrose__ said:

"What is really wrong with Angela? Shameful."

@iamdx2 said:

"So no be Judy start this thing sef , ut has been happening."

