Actress Angela Okorie did not waste any time in firing a response at her junior colleague Regina Daniels

Recall that Regina Daniels had insulted her following a post ‘Legit Queen’ made about her former bestie Mercy Johnson

In her response to Regina, Angelca spoke about her marriage to Ned Nwoko and about the 24-year-old’s childhood

Nigerians were not shocked to see actress and singer Angela Okorie’s response to Regina Daniels after the post she put out earlier.

It started after Angela went live and spoke about her former bestie, Mercy Johnson’s health, amongst other things.

Angela Okorie replies Regina Daniels after she interfered in her matter with Mercy Johnson. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie, @regina.daniels, @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

She stated that she has forgiven Mercy, feels empathy towards her, and also wants to see her win. The post did not sit well with Regina, who disrespected her in a public post.

On seeing Regina’s post, Okorie fired back through her social media post and insulted her and Ned Nwoko, mocking Regina for marrying an old man.

Angela, obviously livid, stated that she was 25 years older than Regina, adding that she is everything Regina aspires to be.

Angela Okorie wrote:

"You're like a child to me, you grew up in my presence, you used to come to my house your mum, at some point, I thought you were sensible enough to marry a man of your age, hell no, cos of jets, flying around, I mean like things you can possibly do for yourself, but rather you married a man who is supposed ro be your great grandfather,."

"The kind of low icu you have, that is hwy i advise this ounger generation to make their own money so you give yourself the life you desire, my child. you should not be talking where i'm talking, I am a defunition of who you wish to be but you had to marry old man to give you the excat life I give myself. i wont' banta words with you. you just won trend, cos is really a long time Nigerians remembered youa nd your odl man."

See the post below:

Fans react as Angela Okorie blasts Regina Daniels

Read some reactions below:

@kween_sam said:

"Na only old man you go take abuse her, what else Angela? You've been fighting everyone in the industry don't you think it is time to wrap it up already?"

@nonny1baby said:

"My Angel abeg no reply that Ekuke girl."

@faithfitnesstore said:

"I talk am say if Angela come for Regina ehn! Omo Na person wey no get data this period I dey pity!😂😂."

@akpajosephine said:

"😂😂😂😂😂let's go there 😎🤠 ..... Aunty vs baby 😂😂😂😂😂😂 June na so u be ? U never start u don sweet 😂."

@kween_sam said:

"She marry old man, she marry old man, so what? Find something new to say biko."

@daezy_obi said:

"Adult be-ef na him pikin they put mouth… SMH 🤦‍♀️ Even Mercy hasn’t said a word since the be-ef started last year…👎."

@bennie_bulus said:

"I no support Angela oh but Regina don forget her age abi wetin? How u go de insult person wey de old enough to be ur mama for matter wey no concern you."

@sexy0d said:

"This is not a blast at all😂😂😂😂 it was obvious that is the only insult she can use on Regina. Regina 10 Angela 0.... As for Angela Always remember u senior Regina with 25yrs, if opportunity is given to u to be with Ned, u will be with him 100times... Just that Ned don't like old women, na young women her like."

@ebubeed said:

"No matter what, Epa little wife had no business in this! And Mercy Johnson is complicit if she doesn't call her to order if really her way is silence and ignore."

@jartuwilliams said:

"She don’t have anything to say only Regina man she can talk about big shame on you mature woman 😂😂."

Regina Daniels tackles Angela Okorie over claims on Mercy Johnson’s health

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Regina Daniels involved herself in the ongoing feud between Angela Okorie and Mercy Johnson.

Recall that Angela and Mercy have been in an online back-and-forth as the former made messy claims about the latter’s health.

Regina, in a recent post, attacked the mum of one as she served her a stern warning, igniting reactions among their fans.

