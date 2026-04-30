Lateef Adedimeji has addressed concerns from many of his fans and supporters about his family's well-being

The Nollywood actor responded to a fan with an update about himself and his family while hinting at a return to social media soon

Lateef Adedimeji's fresh update has brought relief to many as they responded with heartwarming messages

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji has finally broken his silence following concerns and worries by supporters and fans over his and his wife, Mo Bimpe’s, recent disappearance from social media and public events.

Recall that Lateef and Bimpe made waves on social media after rumours circulated that they had finally become parents.

Lateef Adedimeji responds to worries about his family's well-being. Credit: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported a viral clip, believed by many to be the first official sighting of the actress with her newborns, showed Mo Bimpe holding two babies while interacting with someone behind the camera.

While the celebrity couple was yet to officially confirm the report, they have kept a low profile on social media since then.

A look at their official Instagram pages showed that Lateef last posted on April 4, while Mo Bimpe’s most recent update was on March 25, during her birthday celebrations.

Lateef Adedimeji reveals he and his wife will return to social media soon. Credit: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Their long silence and absence from public events, including movie premieres, have led to concern, with many questioning their well-being.

A netizen wrote,

"Good evening @TheDimejiLateef and @Mobimpeoyebade I hope you are both doing well It's been a while since we heard from you here & you have not been attending events Please be fine & safe wherever you are May Almighty continue to protect you, grant you his endless blessings."

Another netizen wrote:

"I hope Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mobimpe are good It's been a while since they posted and I've not been seeing them at events unlike before

The post caught Lateef's attention as he reassured fans that he and his family were doing okay. He also revealed they would be back fully on social media soon.

“Amin. Thank you so much. We are good and will be fully back soon," he wrote via his official X handle.

Lateef Adedimeji's post, as he gives an update about his family's well-being, is below:

Relief as Lateef Adedimeji assures fans

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the Nollywood actor's fans and followers. Read the comments below:

slim_adunni reacted:

"If you see how have been praying for them ehnn, Allah will answer all their prayers."

eatandlivefish said:

"I missed you both come back on time ooo."

harmieebea said:

"Amin been praying for them lately they keep coming to my mind."

sweet_pearl_32 commented:

"They just had a baby together nah."

golden_debbi_ reacted:

"They went for vacation."

Lateef Adedimeji's wife Mo Bimpe fires back at critic

Legit.ng also reported that Lateef Adedimeji's wife, Mo Bimpe, was caught up in a heated exchange with a female troll, who taunted her.

The actress posted a casual video of herself and her husband prepping for an event, and a troll resorted to the comments to mock her childless status and threaten her marriage.

According to the troll, the actress would soon be replaced by a second wife in her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng