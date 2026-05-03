Victor Attah International Airport begins international flight operations, marking a historic moment for Akwa Ibom State

Commencement of flights to Ghana is expected to boost tourism, trade, and investment in the region

Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda aligns with Uyo's rise as a key aviation hub in Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s South-South region has recorded another major aviation milestone as Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, officially commenced international flight operations.

The historic development was marked on Saturday, April 2, 2026, as the first international flight departed from Uyo to Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, signalling the airport’s entry into regional and global aviation routes.

Attah International Airport in Uyo commences operation with maiden Accra flight. Credit: Noatis

Source: Getty Images

The inaugural flight was witnessed by top government officials, aviation stakeholders, and passengers, marking what authorities described as a major boost for connectivity and economic growth in the region.

Keyamo, Umo Eno lead historic launch

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, joined the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, to inaugurate the first international departure from the airport.

According to a statement issued by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister, the launch represents a significant step in positioning Akwa Ibom as a strategic aviation and business destination.

He said the flight from Victor Attah International Airport to Kotoka International Airport marked the beginning of a new era for the state.

“The epoch-making event signals the official commencement of international flight operations from the Victor Attah International Airport, positioning Akwa Ibom State as a rising hub for regional and global air connectivity,” the statement said.

Economic growth, tourism and investment expected

According to a report by TheCable, officials say the commencement of international operations is expected to unlock major economic opportunities for the state and the broader South-South region.

The move is projected to boost tourism, facilitate trade, attract foreign and local investments, and create employment opportunities across sectors linked to aviation and hospitality.

Authorities also noted that improved international access would strengthen regional integration within West Africa, especially with direct connectivity to countries such as Ghana.

The development aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on economic diversification, infrastructure growth, and improved national connectivity.

Uyo emerges as aviation hub

Government officials described Akwa Ibom’s investment in aviation infrastructure as a bold vision that reflects strong subnational support for federal economic goals.

“This bold vision and sustained investment in aviation infrastructure is not just a commendable development for the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State but a shining example of subnational commitment to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement added.

International operations at the airport were initially scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026, and the successful launch now places Uyo among Nigeria’s growing list of cities with international flight access.

With this development, Victor Attah International Airport is expected to play a stronger role in regional air travel and position Akwa Ibom as a key gateway in Nigeria’s South-South zone.

Nigeria gets a new international airport in Akwa Ibom State. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Ekiti Airport begins operation in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ekiti International Airport has officially commenced operations, with United Nigeria Airlines inaugurating direct flights to the new facility on Wednesday, December 10.

The first flight carried several dignitaries from Abuja, including former governors, lawmakers, and senior aviation officials.

Speaking at the ceremony to launch the first flight, Biodun Oyebanji, Ekiti state governor, said that previous administrations had committed N14 billion to the airport project, while his administration had spent over N34 billion in the last three years to make the facility fully operational.

Source: Legit.ng