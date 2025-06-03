Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has finally squashed her beef with her colleague Mercy Johnson

Angela Okorie, in a live video, shared the reason behind her actions and part of what caused her beef with Mercy Johnson

Angela Okorie's latest comment signalling the end of her social media drama with Mercy Johnson, sparked reactions online

Popular actress Angela Okorie has announced the end of her beef with her colleague Mercy Johnson.

In a viral clip from her Instagram live session with fans on Tuesday, June 3, Angela disclosed she forgave Mercy after learning she was seriously ill.

Angela Okorie reveals why she forgave Mercy Johnson in viral video. Credit: realangelaokorie/mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The actress advised the mother of four to seek forgiveness from those she has wronged and claimed Mercy's spiritual actions against her partly caused their beef.

“I have forgiven Mercy Johnson because I heard she is seriously ill. Tell her to go and apologise to people she has wronged and should stop using church words that don’t represent her," Angela Okorie said in the viral clip.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Angela Okorie trended on social media after she claimed that Mercy lost weight because there is no blood for her to drink anymore.

In 2024, Angela made headlines after she repeatedly dragged Mercy, accusing her and her mother of being witches.

Angela Okorie urges Mercy Johnson to apologise to people she has wronged. Credit: realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

She also had a live session with Mercy’s alleged former best friend, who called her out for witchcraft and alleged that her late mother was the mastermind.

The video of Angela Okorie announcing the end of her beef with Mercy Johnson is below:

Reactions as Angela Okorie forgives Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens taunted Angela Okorie over her comment about Mercy Johnson. Read them below:

darlinglolar said:

"Lizzy for yorubahood,Angela for nollywood😂everybody get him own so hold your own."

_winny_stitches reacted:

"If there’s one thing I like about this lady. Is the way she call people’s name without fear."

tashaluxurystores said:

"Some people re naturally dramatic."

meritflix_glam said:

"Toor if Angela fit forgive time don reach for me to forgive my ex be that,, Kingsley anywhere you dey I forgive you today wholeheartedly."

adaigboqueen said:

"Nobody knows but people wey know can tell. Mercy if u have wrong this woman go and say sorry she can’t be calling u out with her full chest if u have not done something that really hurts her."

yemiiiih reacted:

"Y’all stop supporting your fav I love mercy oh but the fact she got innocent cute face no mean say she no fit hurt person…she may have actually done something to her."

quin_lisby said:

"You are forgiving her because of God Did God tell you say she offended him(God)Did God ask you to forgive. Her(mercy)on his behalf."

Angela Okorie shades Destiny Etiko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor's white wedding ceremony with her husband, Moc Madu, birthed a new drama between Angela Okorie and Destiny Etiko.

A viral video showed the moment Etiko left the dance floor as Angela joined Ruby and her husband.

Reacting to the awkward moment after the event, Angela threw subtle shade at Etiko, describing herself as the light.

