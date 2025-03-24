The 2025 AMVCA nomination list is out, with popular movies and stars in Nollywood being recognised

Hit movies like Seven Doors, Lisabi The Uprising, Skeleton Coast earned nominations in competitive categories

However, the nominees for the Content Creator of the Year have stirred reactions from fans, with many asking questions

Another moment to celebrate the ever-growing Nigerian movie industry Nollywood is upon us once again.

The nominations for the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) were released on Sunday, March 23.

Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors, Uzor Arukwe, Taaooma are AMVCA 2025 nominees. Credit: femiadabayosalami/taaooma/uzorarukwe

Source: Instagram

The AMVCA is an annual event held where actors, actresses, and films are recognised for their achievements in television, film, entertainment, and digital content creation across Nollywood and the entire African continent in the last one year.

The 2025 AMVCA ceremony is set to be held in May, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Taking the lead in this year's nominations are popular movies like Femi Adebayo’s ‘Seven Doors,’ Lateef Adedimeji’s ‘Lisabi: The Uprising,’ and Robert Peters’ ‘Skeleton Coast.’

Leading the acting nominations are Adedimeji Lateef, Uzor Arukwe aka Odogwu Paranran, and Chioma Chukwuka, each earning spots in competitive categories.

Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors is the most nominated on 2025 AMVCA list. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Check out the full 2025 AMVCA nomination list below:

Best Supporting Actress

Meg Otanwa – Inside Life

Tina Mba – Suspicion

Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love

Ini Dinma – Skeleton Coas

Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride

Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3

Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo

Best Supporting Actor

Efa Iwara – Princess On A Hill

Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni (Mr Macaroni) – Lisabi: The Uprising

Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion

Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) – Christmas in Lagos

Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life

Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors

Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way

Best Lead Actress

Chioma Akpotha – Seven Doors

Gbubemi Ejeye – Farmer’s Bride

Uzoamaka Onuoha – Agemo

Uche Montana – Thinline

Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Phoenix Fury

Hilda Dokubo – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3

Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Best Lead Actor

Gideon Okeke – Tokunbo

Bucci Franklin – The Weekend

Femi Branch – House of Ga’a

Thapelo Makoena – Skeleton Coast

Bimbo Manuel – Princess on A Hill

Stan Nze – Suspicion

Femi Adebayo – Seven Doors

Lisabi: The Uprising – Adedimeji Lateef

Nominees for Best Indigenous Language (West Africa):

Seven Doors — Femi Adebayo

Lisabi: The Uprising — Adedimeji Latest and Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji

Kaka — Prince Daniel

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Kunle Afolayan

Mai Martaba — Prince Daniel

Best Movie

Lisabi: The Uprising

Skeleton Coast

Suspicion

Inkabi

House of GA’A

Freedom Way

Christmas in Lagos

Farmer’s Bride

Nominees for Best Scripted (M-Net Original):

Uriri — Xavier Ighorodje

All Mine — Hadizat Ibrahim

My Fairytale Wedding — Chinenye Nworah and Taiwo Adebayo

Italo — Rogers Ofime

The Caller — Brain Munene

Kam U Stay — Damaris Irungu Ochieng

Best Writing Movie

Phoenix Fury

A Ghetto Love Story

Christmas in Lagos

Freedom Way

The Weekend

House of Ga’a

Best Short Film

Brukaci

In Bloom: ‘Afefe’

Sukari

The Incredible Sensational Fiancée of Sèyí Àjàyí

What Are You Truly Afraid Of?

Best Director

House of Ga’a – Bolanle Austen-Peters

Inkabi – Norman Maake

Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, Tope Adebayo

Skeleton Coast – Robert O Peters

The Man Died – Awam Amkpa

The Weekend – Daniel Emeke Oriahi

Nominees for Best Cinematography:

Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) — Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra

Inkabi — Chuanne Blofield

The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos — Leo Purman

Skeleton Coast — Wesley Johnston

Soft Love — Ebrahim Hajee

Lisabi: The Uprising — Barnabas Emordi and Nora Awolowo

Agemo — Papama Tangela

Best Costume Design

Christmas In Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi

Lisabi: The Uprising — Oluwatoyin Balogun and Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Toyin Ogundeji

House of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, and Gloria Ovu

Phoenix Fury — Opeyemi Sogeke

Best Score:

Freedom Way — Ahuurra Andrew, Kehinde ‘Louddaaa’ Alabi, and Cobhams Asuquo

Seven Doors — Tolu Obanro

Inkabi — Seoli Bongani Mashaba

Skeleton Coast — Chris Letcher

Soft Love — Kolade Morankinyo (MPSE) and Efa Iwara (Love and Hate)

Best Makeup

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Inside Life

Farmer’s Bride

Lisabi: The Uprising

Seven Doors

Suspicion

Nominees for Best Editing:

Inkabi — Tongai Furusa

Christmas in Lagos — Martini Akande

Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen

Soft Love — Holmes Awa and Paballo Modingoane

Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios

Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim and Peter Ugbede

Best Documentary

Dundun

I Will Remember You

O.Y.O (On Your Own)

Walvis Tale

Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Women

Best Art Direction

The Man Died

Lisabi: The Uprising

Christmas in Lagos

Seven Doors

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Best Sound Design

Beast of Two Worlds

Freedom Way

Inkabi

Lisabi: The Uprising

Seven Doors

Suspicion

Best Indigenous Languages in East Africa

The Empty Grave

Makosa di Yangu

Sabotage

The Caller

Wa Milele? (Forever)

Best Digital Content Creator

Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye (Jide Pounds)

Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyiike Dimples)

Iyo Prosper

Elozonam

Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)

Best Series Scripted

Inside Life

Cheta M

Princess on a Hill

Seven Doors

Roses & Ivy

Best Series Unscripted

Ebuka Turns Up For Africa

Skillers (The Builders Show)

Style Magnate

Uzoamaka Tries Palmwine

Wa Milele? (Forever)

Best Writing TV Series

Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre

Cheta M

Princess on a Hill

Roses & Ivy

Seven Doors

Tuki

Untying Kantai

Reactions trail AMVCA's digital content creator category

Several netizens queried why Folagbade Banks aka Mama Deola didn't get a spot in the category while the likes of Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye (Jide Pounds), Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyiike Dimples), Iyo Prosper, Elozonam and Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma) were nominated.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

givenchy20232023 reacted:

"But how come, Mama Deola didn't make it to this list???? Mama Deola is on another level this year o..."

funnypelz said:

"Chai mama deola no Dey there … even ogunlepan, una no try oo .. mama deola wey Dey drop banger back to back."

hisexcellencyemmizee said:

"Where's our Mama Deola??? Me I'll not gree o. I'm so surprised he didn't make it to this list."

lovetteuk reacted:

"what’s this? Where is mama deola? any nominee list without mama deola isn’t a list !!! @folagade_banks has to bag the award!"

Presidency commends Omoni Oboli's movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Omoni Oboli's Love In Every Word caught the attention of the presidency.

Fegho Umunubo, Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria (Office of the Vice President) on Digital and Creative Economy penned a congratulatory message to Oboli, Uzor Arukwe, and Bambam over their role in the hit movie.

The message from the presidency, however, stirred mixed reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng