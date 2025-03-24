AMVCA 2025: Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors, Lisabi, Uzor Arukwe, Taaooma Others Nominated
- The 2025 AMVCA nomination list is out, with popular movies and stars in Nollywood being recognised
- Hit movies like Seven Doors, Lisabi The Uprising, Skeleton Coast earned nominations in competitive categories
- However, the nominees for the Content Creator of the Year have stirred reactions from fans, with many asking questions
Another moment to celebrate the ever-growing Nigerian movie industry Nollywood is upon us once again.
The nominations for the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) were released on Sunday, March 23.
The AMVCA is an annual event held where actors, actresses, and films are recognised for their achievements in television, film, entertainment, and digital content creation across Nollywood and the entire African continent in the last one year.
The 2025 AMVCA ceremony is set to be held in May, in Lagos, Nigeria.
Taking the lead in this year's nominations are popular movies like Femi Adebayo’s ‘Seven Doors,’ Lateef Adedimeji’s ‘Lisabi: The Uprising,’ and Robert Peters’ ‘Skeleton Coast.’
Leading the acting nominations are Adedimeji Lateef, Uzor Arukwe aka Odogwu Paranran, and Chioma Chukwuka, each earning spots in competitive categories.
Check out the full 2025 AMVCA nomination list below:
Best Supporting Actress
Meg Otanwa – Inside Life
Tina Mba – Suspicion
Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love
Ini Dinma – Skeleton Coas
Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride
Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3
Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo
Best Supporting Actor
Efa Iwara – Princess On A Hill
Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni (Mr Macaroni) – Lisabi: The Uprising
Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion
Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a
Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) – Christmas in Lagos
Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life
Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors
Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way
Best Lead Actress
Chioma Akpotha – Seven Doors
Gbubemi Ejeye – Farmer’s Bride
Uzoamaka Onuoha – Agemo
Uche Montana – Thinline
Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Phoenix Fury
Hilda Dokubo – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3
Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Best Lead Actor
Gideon Okeke – Tokunbo
Bucci Franklin – The Weekend
Femi Branch – House of Ga’a
Thapelo Makoena – Skeleton Coast
Bimbo Manuel – Princess on A Hill
Stan Nze – Suspicion
Femi Adebayo – Seven Doors
Lisabi: The Uprising – Adedimeji Lateef
Nominees for Best Indigenous Language (West Africa):
Seven Doors — Femi Adebayo
Lisabi: The Uprising — Adedimeji Latest and Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji
Kaka — Prince Daniel
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Kunle Afolayan
Mai Martaba — Prince Daniel
Best Movie
Lisabi: The Uprising
Skeleton Coast
Suspicion
Inkabi
House of GA’A
Freedom Way
Christmas in Lagos
Farmer’s Bride
Nominees for Best Scripted (M-Net Original):
Uriri — Xavier Ighorodje
All Mine — Hadizat Ibrahim
My Fairytale Wedding — Chinenye Nworah and Taiwo Adebayo
Italo — Rogers Ofime
The Caller — Brain Munene
Kam U Stay — Damaris Irungu Ochieng
Best Writing Movie
Phoenix Fury
A Ghetto Love Story
Christmas in Lagos
Freedom Way
The Weekend
House of Ga’a
Best Short Film
Brukaci
In Bloom: ‘Afefe’
Sukari
The Incredible Sensational Fiancée of Sèyí Àjàyí
What Are You Truly Afraid Of?
Best Director
House of Ga’a – Bolanle Austen-Peters
Inkabi – Norman Maake
Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, Tope Adebayo
Skeleton Coast – Robert O Peters
The Man Died – Awam Amkpa
The Weekend – Daniel Emeke Oriahi
Nominees for Best Cinematography:
Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) — Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra
Inkabi — Chuanne Blofield
The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos — Leo Purman
Skeleton Coast — Wesley Johnston
Soft Love — Ebrahim Hajee
Lisabi: The Uprising — Barnabas Emordi and Nora Awolowo
Agemo — Papama Tangela
Best Costume Design
Christmas In Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi
Lisabi: The Uprising — Oluwatoyin Balogun and Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Toyin Ogundeji
House of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, and Gloria Ovu
Phoenix Fury — Opeyemi Sogeke
Best Score:
Freedom Way — Ahuurra Andrew, Kehinde ‘Louddaaa’ Alabi, and Cobhams Asuquo
Seven Doors — Tolu Obanro
Inkabi — Seoli Bongani Mashaba
Skeleton Coast — Chris Letcher
Soft Love — Kolade Morankinyo (MPSE) and Efa Iwara (Love and Hate)
Best Makeup
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Inside Life
Farmer’s Bride
Lisabi: The Uprising
Seven Doors
Suspicion
Nominees for Best Editing:
Inkabi — Tongai Furusa
Christmas in Lagos — Martini Akande
Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen
Soft Love — Holmes Awa and Paballo Modingoane
Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios
Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim and Peter Ugbede
Best Documentary
Dundun
I Will Remember You
O.Y.O (On Your Own)
Walvis Tale
Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Women
Best Art Direction
The Man Died
Lisabi: The Uprising
Christmas in Lagos
Seven Doors
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre
Best Sound Design
Beast of Two Worlds
Freedom Way
Inkabi
Lisabi: The Uprising
Seven Doors
Suspicion
Best Indigenous Languages in East Africa
The Empty Grave
Makosa di Yangu
Sabotage
The Caller
Wa Milele? (Forever)
Best Digital Content Creator
Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye (Jide Pounds)
Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyiike Dimples)
Iyo Prosper
Elozonam
Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)
Best Series Scripted
Inside Life
Cheta M
Princess on a Hill
Seven Doors
Roses & Ivy
Best Series Unscripted
Ebuka Turns Up For Africa
Skillers (The Builders Show)
Style Magnate
Uzoamaka Tries Palmwine
Wa Milele? (Forever)
Best Writing TV Series
Anikulapo: Rise Of The Spectre
Cheta M
Princess on a Hill
Roses & Ivy
Seven Doors
Tuki
Untying Kantai
Reactions trail AMVCA's digital content creator category
Several netizens queried why Folagbade Banks aka Mama Deola didn't get a spot in the category while the likes of Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye (Jide Pounds), Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyiike Dimples), Iyo Prosper, Elozonam and Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma) were nominated.
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:
givenchy20232023 reacted:
"But how come, Mama Deola didn't make it to this list???? Mama Deola is on another level this year o..."
funnypelz said:
"Chai mama deola no Dey there … even ogunlepan, una no try oo .. mama deola wey Dey drop banger back to back."
hisexcellencyemmizee said:
"Where's our Mama Deola??? Me I'll not gree o. I'm so surprised he didn't make it to this list."
lovetteuk reacted:
"what’s this? Where is mama deola? any nominee list without mama deola isn’t a list !!! @folagade_banks has to bag the award!"
Presidency commends Omoni Oboli's movie
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Omoni Oboli's Love In Every Word caught the attention of the presidency.
Fegho Umunubo, Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria (Office of the Vice President) on Digital and Creative Economy penned a congratulatory message to Oboli, Uzor Arukwe, and Bambam over their role in the hit movie.
The message from the presidency, however, stirred mixed reactions.
