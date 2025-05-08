President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recorded a huge win and endorsement ahead of the 2027 elections

Loyalists of former President Muhammadu Buhari backed President Tinubu's re-election in 2027

Buhari loyalists under the aegis of the Forum of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, (CPC) made the bold declaration in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Loyalists of former President Muhammadu Buhari have declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Buhari’s loyalists under the aegis of the Forum of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) said they have no plan to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by Vanguard, the declaration was made in Abuja on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Those present at the meeting include Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda; representative of the Niger State Governor, Umar Bago; former Nasarawa state governor, Senator Tanko Almakura; former Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari and Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), General Buba Marwa (retd).

Others included representatives of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Foreign Affairs Minister, Maitama Tuggar, former House of Representatives member, Farouk Adamu, former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VoN), and Osita Okechukwu. former presidential aide, Okoi Obono Obla, and many others.

The group made the declaration amidst recent speculation that some Buhari loyalists were displeased with Tinubu and were planning on leaving the APC en masse.

Buhari loyalists said individuals have a right to pursue their political ambitions elsewhere but do not have to do so under the cloak of “defunct CPC members”.

One of the leaders, Hon. Farouk Adamu, expressed optimism that President Tinibu would be the APC candidate in 2027.

“We are with Tinubu just like our leader (Buhari) and it is our hope that Tinubu continues to remain our leader,”

Recall that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal lambasted President Tinubu's loyalists and some CPC chieftains for “chasing shadows” by trying to get Buhari’s support.

In an interview, Lawal described the Tinubu administration as anti-poor and called on genuine CPC members to rise against the administration in 2027.

The ex-SGF denied assertions that Buhari had endorsed the merger involving Atiku, Obi, and El-Rufai, stating that the former president's involvement was unnecessary.

