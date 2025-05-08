The nominees for the 2025 BET Awards are out, and the Nigerian music industry was well represented

Burna Boy, 'Sabi Girl' Ayra Starr, among others, achieved recognition across major categories alongside foreign counterparts

The category Burna Boy was nominated in has, however, stirred reactions from his fans and followers

On Thursday, May 8, the nominees for the 25th annual BET Awards were made public, with Nigerian artistes earning spots in major categories.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar had the highest nominations, with his name and projects appearing in 10 different categories including, including ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist’ and ‘Best Collaboration.'

Burna Boy, Tems and Ayra Starr nominated in major categories for 2025 BET Awards. Credit: burnabogram/temsbaby/ayrastarr

The likes of Doechii, Future, GloRilla, and Drake bagged six nominations each, while Metro Boomin had five, followed by SZA and The Weeknd with four each.

Nigeria's Ayra Starr aka Sabi Girl, earned three nomination in ‘Best Female R&B/Pop Artist’, ‘Best New Artist’, and ‘Best International Act’ categories.

Tems was nominated in the ‘BET Her’ category for her soulful and empowering songs ‘Burning’ and ‘Hold On’.

Burna Boy to battle The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, others for Best Male Hip Hop Artiste. Credit: burnaboygram

Other Nigerians who made the list included Shallipopi, Burna Boy, and Rema, all earning nominations.

The winners are set to be announced on June 9 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, live on BET.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy won the Best International Act award at 2023 edition of the BET Awards.

Reaction trail Burna Boy's BET nomination

Burna Boy was nominated in the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist alongside big wigs like Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Drake, Fridayy, Leon Thomas, Teddy Swims, The Weeknd and Usher, further proving his recognition on the international scene.

This has stirred reactions from many of Burna Boy's fans as they celebrated him online.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

ritakingy said:

"It's a win win to be recognized beyond the African borders is amazing. International never local."

stvnthegoat said:

"he don turn hip hop artist?"

VincentBab4739 commented:

"Past glory for wizkid you Mr town crier TWICE AS TALL."

john__TAT said:

"Nah him set be that starboy king."

jon07294239 reacted:

"Lol and you think Burna go fit win this award day whine yourself."

chuks_7g commented:

"Na these people na en odogwu Dey compete with, nor be vice cancellor and Gbavido."

giewhyte said:

"Big League."

promise_ne63949 reacted:

"Make everybody know their mates from henceforthow their mates from henceforth."

Jyydddee said:

"Brr doesn’t even sing Hiphop lol, BET isn’t organize they are moving like headies in between lol."

MoeAkuboh said:

"Key glock getting the recognitions that bruddah went through it."

KingEL009 said:

"Funny burna no Dey do hip pop nonsense nominees not making sense make Dey give burna for category wey he deserve."

Timileyin73 said:

"Dem go just dey nominate Burna for award wey he no fit win."

