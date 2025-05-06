The 2025 Met Gala has come and gone, and the Nigerian culture and heritage were well represented on the event’s blue carpet

Some of the country’s favourites were present in their stunning outfits, from Chimamanda Adichie, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Tems, Ayo Edebiri, Damson Idris and Cynthia Erivo

This year's fashion theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," honoured African dandyism and its profound impact globally

Renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Afrobeats stars Burna Boy Ayra Starr, Tems were among the Nigerian celebrities who stunned at the 2025 Met Gala.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie wore Prabal Gurang to the event, where she walked the blue carpet to celebrate the museum's Costume Institute exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Chimamanda Adichie, Burna Boy, Ayo Edebiri turn heads at 20245 MET Gala. Credit: @gettyimages

Source: Instagram

The outfit was inspired by curator Monica Miller's 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, Town and Country Magazine reports.

Her bright red gown had feathers and a big train, and, in a nod to the menswear-inspired theme of the event, was decorated in bows and bow-ties

In addition to being a guest at tonight’s charity gala, Adichie is also a member of this year’s host committee, a group that is being brought back for the first time since 2019. The host committee also includes André 3000, Doechii, Dapper Dan, and Nigerian-American actress Ayo Edebiri.

Burna Boy’s look at 2025 Met Gala

Barely two weeks after becoming the first African singer to sell out the Stade de France, Burna Boy celebrated in style at the 2025 Met Gala.

For his second Met Gala since 2023, the Nigerian superstar chose Ozwald Boateng, the first Black designer with a prominent Savile Row storefront. For his look, Burna wore a scarlet tuxedo with an oxblood eelskin cloak that pays homage to his Nigerian heritage.

Describing details of his scintillating outfit to Vogue, Burna Boy said:

“As a waterside pikin from the Niger Delta, the eel and fish in general are the lifeblood of my people—they symbolize survival, spirit, and the flow of tradition through generations. This look isn’t just fashion—it’s legacy in motion.

Burna Boy hits Met Gala's blue carpet in customised outfit. Credit: @gettyimages

Source: Instagram

In a short clip sighted by Legit.ng on GoldMyne TV blog, the City Boy hitmaker revealed that the outfit was made especially for him and cannot be seen anywhere else.

Another Nigerian star who walked through Met Gala’s blue carpet in Ozwald Boateng was Tems.

Nigerian-American actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri also stood out in a custom Ferragamo gown embellished with delicate red coral beading, a homage to her traditional Edo monarchy and Nigerian heritage.

See pictures below:

Video of Burna Boy's outfit

Nigerians react to celebrities at Met Gala

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

the_lavender_blog said:

"Tems rocking freaking Ankara. Too littttttt 😍."

commonsensenocommonoh said:

"Who did this to Ayra?!!!😂😂 The one time her skimpy outfits would have actually been on theme, and she dresses like a grandma?!"

hafiza_jr said:

"Boys😸💞 think girls are like books, If the cover doesn’t catch their eye they won’t bother to read what’s inside 🙈💫."

habiba_8 said:

"#tems ate down!!!.."

itsurgalsoma said:

"CNAAAAAA!!!!! "

anita__efe said:

"My Edo sis didn’t disappoint, she even incorporated our Beads in her look @ayoedebiri ❤️❤️❤️."

_enny29 said:

"I wished Burna wore Ugomonye."

Doja Cat wears bathroom towel to Met Gala

Legt.ng previously reported in 2024 that Doja Cat hit the Met Gala red carpet in a bathroom towel and sparked a frenzy of reactions from fans.

This came after the rapper was spotted ring shopping wrapped in a bed sheet, adding to her latest outrageous ensembles.

While fans admired her for pushing boundaries, some netizens criticised Doja for going too far and appearing to never make an effort with her clothes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng