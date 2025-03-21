The Presidency has specially recognised Omoni Oboli, Uzor Arukwe and Bambam over their role in the viral movie Love In Every Word

The Presidency in a message directed at the three Nollywood stars applauded them for pushing the boundaries of what's impossible to achieve in the Nigerian movie industry

Amid the congratulations messages from fans to Omoni Oboli, Uzor Arukwe and Bambam, some netizens also stirred speculations about the message from the presidency

The presidency has specially recognised Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli's movie Love In Every Word.

On Friday, March 21, Fegho Umunubo, Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria (Office of the Vice President) on Digital and Creative Economy penned a congratulatory message to Oboli, Uzor Arukwe, and Bambam over their role in the hit movie.

Recall that Oboli's romantic movie went viral, hitting millions of views in days.

The movie which was also yanked off from YouTube following a copyright claim was restored only to gain more popularity across social media platforms, with Arukwe aka Odogwu Paranran emerging as fans' favourite.

In a message to Oboli, Arukwe and Bambam, Umunubo hailed them for creating a masterpiece that captured the hearts of many Nigerians.

He also pointed out that they had pushed boundaries that seemed impossible to achieve in Nollywood.

"Huge congratulations to the incredibly talented @omonioboli on creating a masterpiece that has captivated the hearts of Nigerians! Reaching 15 million views is no small feat, and at this rate, 30 million views and beyond seem inevitable.

Kudos to the brilliant lead cast, @bammybestowed and @uzor.arukwe, for delivering outstanding performances that brought this amazing story to life. Your talent, dedication, and passion are truly inspiring.

Thank you all for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the Nigerian movie industry. Here’s to many more wins and continued success! Cheers!" He wrote.

The post stirred a reaction from Omoni Oboli, who also appreciated the message from the presidency.

"THANK YOU so much! We appreciate you and all you are doing in the space," she wrote in the comment section.

See the message shared by Fegho Umunubo below:

Reactions as Presidency acknowledges Omoni Oboli's movie

Several netizens congratulated Omoni Oboli and her crew, others, however, speculated the actress and crew could soon be taxed.

landesanusi said:

"Congratulations, sis!!! It's because of you movies that I subscribed to YouTube premium so I can enjoy your movies uninterrupted. Premium work deserves premium views. Keep up the good sis."

unique.accent reacted:

"See me grinning from ear to ear Mama, we're moving the target from 50 million to 100 million in 50 days. We move!"

ahmaddockiyo said:

"Hmmm...na their tax money then the clear ground for. So when yuh collect it. Give them their own."

i_cokerr wrote:

"Tax is dat you...."

abigail_destiny9 said:

"It has captivated the heart of Africans and the world not Nigerians only congrats Mama @omonioboli."

Odogwu Paranran sends message to fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Uzor Arukwe aka Odogwu Paranran sent a message to his fans.

The actor expressed appreciation to his fans amid criticism and praise over his role in Omoni Oboli's movie.

He also shared a picture of him rocking an Igbo attire.

