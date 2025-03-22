The latest Odogwu in town, Uzor Arukwe has been on the lips of many social media users since he acted his role in 'Love in Every Word'

The movie which currently has over 16 million YouTube views has received both praise and criticism

During an interview with Arise TV, the movie star explained his role interpretation and his similarities to the character

Nigerians were happy to see 'Love in Every Word' actor Uzor Arukwe now known as Odogwu Paranran in an interview with Arsie TV.

During the interview, the movie star discussed his interpretation of the role and addressed the concerns of certain parties of the public.

According to him, he did not overstretch the character with the way he went after Chioma - Bam bam. Perhaps a different actor would have interpreted it differently, but that was how he wanted to.

He also stated that we are quite feisty in this part of the world, that we do not want to believe that a man could truly love a woman the way it was portrayed in the movie.

Uzor said:

"I had the pleasure of chatting with the wonderful folks at @arisenewsofficial, and it was an absolute delight to have conversations about the hottest movie making waves right now, “Love In Every Word.” Our conversation was both enlightening and lively, filled with insights that really captured the essence of the film."

Fans react to Uzor Arukwe's interview

Read some reactions below:

@prince_lington said:

"You finish work my brother. I’ve watched it like 15 times and I literally say some lines."

@suruka.ng said:

"People have been so deprived of love to the extent that loving them now seems like you are not mentally stable anymore. Too much hurt don damage most people entire body, mind, and soul. Love is sweet, but when money enters, love is sweeter 😂😂😂."

@ooizamsi said:

"Odogwu once said!!!!!! I'm going to marry you. Odogwu, please come and marry her. We have wedding to plan 😆."

@s_i_s_imarie said:

"I checked your page again to see if the love has finally reflected in your following and oh! I’m happy you on the road to 1mil followers🎉🎉.. Indeed it’s your season sir! Love from Ghana 🇬🇭 ❤."

@chukslilly9 said:

"When I watched size 12,that's when I realised your going far congratulations 🎊 sir 👏 🙌 ."

@anyaodeh said:

"Congratulations on getting to 800k followers Odogwu 💵, let's head to 1 million followers."

@omokabiyesi said:

"Where is my moneyyyyyyy!!! The joy you give me and Nigerians ehn, boundless ni🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️."

@esimajemite said:

"People who don’t like to see greatness always get bitter when they see it or see too much of it. E go shock dark horse say na people from him own stable dei push the hate even more. Shine brother."

@oyibsmichelle said:

"Ọmọ this man too mature for me 🤭🙈 I too love him."

@fatherfigure_kc said:

"You did it the best!!!"

