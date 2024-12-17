Femi Adebayo's newly released movie 'Seven Doors' on Netflix has continued to trend on Nigerian social media space days after its release

Esusu, one of the star actors in the movie acted by Yoruba actor Aliu Gafar, also gained attention for his role

Aliu Gafar also recently shared the rigorous process he underwent for his role, stirring reactions from his fans

Nigerians have continued to share their opinions about Femi Adebayo's recently released movie Seven Doors, which premiered in Lagos a few days ago.

While many shared their takes about the cinematography and storyline, others focused on the cast, with Esusu, acted by Aliu Gafar, gaining attention for his role.

Esusu was seen as the main character who defined the movie's direction.

Aliu Gafar shares video from movie set

The actor posted a video showing the rigorous process he underwent for his cast, including how the make-up artiste worked on one of his eyes.

A clip showed the moment what appeared to be a contact lens was placed in one of his eyes.

Watch Aliu Gafar Esusu's video below:

In related news, Wunmi Toriola applauded Femi Adebayo on the production of his movie “Seven Doors," describing him as an enigma.

Netizens react to Esusu's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

molar_of_lagos:

"Who else finds Esusu so cute, I was having goosebumps whenever he praises himself."

ajurawalo:

"The character that defined the whole movie."

iamayabatohpretty:

"Wow you’re so brave. I can’t try this contact lens."

monsuratkamiludeen:

"So isn’t easy to become Esusu."

adewale_fastest:

"I repeat you’re not the Villian , you’re not the protagonist, your mistaking was helping that ungrateful king 👑 you’re our sweet Esusu."

What Oga Bello said about Femi Adebayo

In other news via Legit.ng, Oga Bello expressed his thoughts on his son Femi Adebayo's success.

Oga Bello said he didn't expect his son to go this far in acting, disclosing that Femi wanted to study law, which he didn't discourage.

The actor noted that he was not the kind of father that would discourage any child from becoming anything he or she desires.

