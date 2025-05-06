Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu has named former Super Eagles star Austin Jay-Jay Okocha as his greatest African football legend

Okocha is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most iconic exports, having left a lasting impact in the German, French, and English leagues

The Nigerian legend won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and went on to represent his country at the FIFA World Cup in the United States later that year

Abdul Fatawu has named former Super Eagles star Austin Jay-Jay Okocha as his greatest African football legend, ahead of several other top stars from the continent.

The 21-year-old's choice of the Bolton Wanderers icon has sparked fresh debate online among fans and pundits alike.

Okocha, renowned for his flair and creativity, has often been compared with African players who have won the CAF Player of the Year award and even earned nominations for the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Nigeria legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha dribbles past Brazilian star Ronaldinho during an international friendly in Abuja. Photo by: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP.

Fatawu chooses Okocha over CAF POTY winners

Former Ghana U17 captain Abdul Fatawu has picked two-time BBC African Footballer of the Year, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, over two-time CAF Player of the Year winner Didier Drogba.

In an Instagram post by Goal Global, the Leicester City winger was asked to name his greatest African football legend.

In the first round of his selections, the Ghanaian international chose Ivory Coast's Didier Drogba over Senegal’s Sadio Mane; four-time CAF POTY Samuel Eto’o over Ballon d'Or winner George Weah; Egypt’s Mohamed Salah over Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez; and Nigerian legend Austin Okocha over four-time CAF POTY Yaya Toure.

In the second round, Fatawu selected Drogba over Barcelona icon Eto’o, while Okocha edged past Salah.

In the final round, the former Sporting CP B player ultimately picked Nigeria’s Jay-Jay Okocha as his greatest African football legend, ahead of Drogba.

Leicester City player Abdul Fatawu is challenged by Manchester United midfielder Casemiro during the Premier League. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Mixed reactions trail Fatawu’s choice of Okocha as African GOAT

Football fans have expressed a range of opinions following Abdul Fatawu’s selection of Jay-Jay Okocha as his greatest African football legend.

Alinbdy said:

“100% ball knowledge. Okocha was a real baller. By far the best from that list.”

Tutivibes wrote:

“If you watch football for the reason it was created (To entertain) then it’s Jay Jay Okocha all day….. But if you watch it for vibes and statistics, then maybe Eto or Yaya.”

kenneth_zymer added:

“Okay Jay Jay was good but the hype in recent times is too much. In terms of skill and quality on the ball he’s up there with the greats but overall, Salah and Yaya are both ahead of him.”

jaayyyy96 disagrees:

“Eto'o is the best African ever and it's not close.”

Orhantenak opined:

“if U don't choose Weah there is a problem.”

Donlafemo said:

“Okocha was a really good player but the statistics are never in his favour. He didn’t win a lot of trophies and awards. Today we define the greatest players by their stats and awards.”

iam_vicsly wrote:

“Some do not understand the joy we derived back then from watching Jay Jay play.. Simply magical.”

Okocha blasts Carragher

Legit.ng earlier reported that Austin Jay Jay Okocha threw a jab at football pundit Jamie Carragher over his comments berating the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Carragher, a Liverpool legend, said the chances of Mohamed Salah becoming the best player in the world are slim because the AFCON is not a major tournament.

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha said Jamie Carragher does not deserve the attention he’s getting from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as well as the legends.

