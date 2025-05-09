Videos and pictures from the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Cultural Night have emerged on social media

Popular celebrities, especially stars from the movie industry, turned up at the AMVCA Cultural Night in grand style

According to the reports, the Best Dressed Male and Female at the AMVCA Cultural Night will each receive N1 million

The 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Cultural Night took place in Lagos on Friday, May 9, with popular faces from the entertainment industry storming the venue in grand style.

The Cultural Night, which is one of the most anticipated events in the AMVCA lineup, is another chance for celebrities to showcase the richness Africa’s heritage, including fashion, music, and creative expression.

Stan Nze, Yemi Cregx, Liquorose, shine at AMVCA 2025 cultural night. Credit: stannze/liquorose/yemicregx

Source: Instagram

According to the reports, the Best Dressed Male and Female at the Cultural Night will take home the sum of N1 million.

Top movie stars like Ramsey Nouah, Uche Jombo, Stan Nze as well Big Brother Naija reality stars like Liquorose, Saga, Elozoam, and many more were also spotted.

While some celebrities arrived at the event in not-so fancy traditional attire, others made bold statements with their unique attires.

Meet the Nigerian star who stormed the AMVCA 2025 cultural night in traditional attire. Credit: dotun

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo brought the Itsekiri look to the AMVCA. Below are pictures of the movie star's attire:

Nollywood actor Stan Nze looked sharp in his Igbo royal attire:

Below is a fun video showing the moment Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah arrived at the AMVCA:

Actor Chimezie Imo represented Igbo in style:

BBNaija star Liquorose shines at the AMVCA:

BBNaija's Saga slays in Yoruba traditional attire:

BBNaija's Yemi Cregx representing as a Yoruba king at AMVCA:

Slide the post below to see more pictures showing how other popular celebrities dressed to the AMVCA cultural night

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Joke Silva, Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe and a host of others turned up for the AMVCA Icon Night.

Reactions to celebs's traditional attire

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens dropped diverse opinions about celebrities' outfits. Read the comments below:

dahcoochiehub said:

"Yemi cregx Kilode 100000/100. Best dressed male hands down!!"

teeto__olayeni said:

"I won’t stop applauding Nigerians Designers,they eat all the timeeeeeeeeeeeee."

teeto__olayeni wrote:

"I think I am going to take Uriel’s diet seriously….Shes looking good Herself and Saga."

acha_lugo1 wrote:

"I'm not really understanding the ladies dresses but the guys are representing."

real_mrofficial said:

"Ilesanmi, what are you even wearing.. wedding gown for a cultural day."

bellanoveraspa reacted:

"My Uriel is aging backwards. As though they rewind the clock on her looks. They all look gorgeous and incredibly beautiful including the guys."

Neo, Venita bag best-dressed award at AMVCA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija cousins Neo Akpofure and Venita wore lovely matching outfits to represent their Itsekiri heritage during the AMVCA cultural night in 2024.

The duo's attire evoked royalty vibes, which seemed to pay off as they were announced as the best-dressed male and female celebrities as the party ended.

They individually received N1 million each as a reward.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng