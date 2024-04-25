Destiny Etiko has resumed filming as she recently posted a video of her with Zubby Michael, Gentle Jack, among others, at a movie location

In a clip, Zubby Michael, who embraced Destiny Etiko, was seen humbly exchanging pleasantries with his senior colleague, Gentle Jack

The Nollywood stars linkup at a movie location comes barely days after the industry lost Junior Pope, among others, on a boat mishap

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is back on set where she is working on her new film project days after her colleague Junior Pope and four others' deaths.

Destiny shared a video from behind the scenes with fans as a clip showed the moment she welcomed Zubby Michael to the location.

Zubby Michael spotted with Destiny Etiko, Gentle Jack, others at a movie location. Credit: @destinyetiko @jrnpope

Following his warm embrace with Destiny, Zubby humbly greeted his senior colleague Gentle Jack, who responded with the same energy.

Sharing the video on her page, Destiny Etiko wrote in a caption:

“DESTINY ETIKO PRODUCTION day 2."

The actress' upcoming movie titled “Osama” features Destiny, Zubby, Gentle Jack, Edomi Victor, and Princess Candice.

Watch the video Destiny Etiko shared below:

Recall that Zubby was dragged by his female colleague Angela Okorie for not mourning the late Junior Pope.

Destiny Etiko also received intense criticism over how she mourned her late colleague.

Reactions trail video of Zubby Michael at Destiny Etiko's set

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from their fans, read the comments below:

obianaujuaku:

"I thought Angela said zubby has pride? Why is he greeting his senior colleague with so much respect and love?"

bibi.sonye:

"Crowned people only when I said my fav script una no hear abi!"

oluchichiana007:

"Ahead, ahead, no stopping."

officialprecious_sunny:

"Abeg who heard that background voice that said Eze ndi nakpuala Really got me laughing."

luckystar_chika_temisomething:

"Imagine JP and sylvester madu in this movie."

aza_cmd1:

"I don miss una movie ooo sha."

ayaga_christoper:

"Why people saying that zubby Michael get pride the man with doings you guys should go and sleep."

solomon_assor:

"Beware of going to river without life jackets."

Zubby Michael replies people dragging him

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the actor reacted to the backlashes he received for not publicly mourning Junior Pope.

In response to the criticisms received, he told internet users to rest, noting that not everything needed to be shared.

"Make una rest no be by posting," he said.

