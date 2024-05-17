A lady has made a video to allege that E-Money should be questioned as he allegedly has a hand in the death of late actor, Jnr Pope

In a viral clip, she claimed that she does not want to believe the businessman was dating Jnr Pope's wife because he was not straight

She advised people to know the kind of people they work with because of situations like what happened to the late actor

A social media lady has set the Internet on fire with the allegations she made against businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money about his late friend, Jnr Pope.

Legit.ng had reported that Jnr Pope had died in a boat mishap that took place while he was coming back from a film shoot in a riverine area.

In a viral video, the lady claimed that E-Money has a hand in the death of the late actor. She alleged that it was easier for him to come into Junior Pope's family because he was close to them.

The lady also claimed that if people want to wreak havoc in a family, they would go through someone they know. She added that it was why Jnr pope was lured away from his comfort zone to a movie location.

Lady alleges E-Money has a hand in Jnr Pope's death. Photo credit@iamemoney/jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Lady says E-Money wasn't dating the woman

In the recording, the social media user said that she was sure the businessman, who was allegedly being probed by the police, was not dating Jnr Pope's wife.

According to her, E-Money is allegedly gay, so he can't be having an affair with the actor's widow.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video mad by the lady about E-Money. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamchizzyv:

"The lawyers prayers are working really good this year."

@mercygold05:

"Jail is ringing bell on her head."

@somi_joseph:

"Till today I still cannot comprehend why pple choose to bring problems upon themselves."

@chiomyboss:

"How could you be so comfortable talking nonsense?"

@lovewoluofficial:

"You all are asking this lady to shut up because she's not very Dark Man? You can't shut her up yet be Supporting VDM on Mohbad's case. This is what you all wanted, and I'm glad it's coming into reality in our society today. Una well done."

@bobokotto 38@gmail.com:

"All those people who claim they survive are responsible for the death of junior Pop. My problem no be this matter now, make i see food dey chop well first."

@kingrichy_:

"Be careful hmmmm.

E-Money to take care of late Jnr Pope kids

Legit.ng had reported that businessman, E-Money had reacted after the news of the tragic death of his friend Jnr Pope got to him.

He penned an emotional tribute to the departed and made some promises.

According to him, the late actor's three sons have now become his responsibility and that of his family.

Source: Legit.ng