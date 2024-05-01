Destiny Etiko recently dropped another video from her ongoing movie production on social media

The Nollywood actress and her male colleague Zubby Michael were spotted on a boat without life jackets

As expected the video saw many of their fans expressing concerns about their safety as it comes after the death of Junior Pope and four others

Nollywood stars Destiny Etiko and Zubby Michael have left people worried about their safety after they were spotted on a boat without a life jacket while filming a movie.

Recall that Destiny and Zubby began work on a movie days after they mourned their colleague Junior Pope, who passed on alongside others in a boat mishap.

Destiny Etiko shares clips from a new movie with Zubby Michael. Credit: @destinyetiko

Sharing the new video on her social media timeline, Destiny and Zubby were spotted shooting what looked like a scene aboard a riverboat close to the riverfront.

Another clip showed Zubby skillfully handling fishing nets while conversing with the actress.

Aside from the river scene, Destiny also shared other clips from other scenes.

Watch a video of Destiny Etiko and Zubby Michael on a boat below:

Concerns trail Destiny Etiko's video with Zubby Michael

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

dr_success_john:

"Well done Asa. But shaa wear life jacket ooo."

cha_yomah:

"Hmmm another water again. I thought they banned acting movies near the water side till further notice abeg oh."

big_light_54:

"U still dey go were water dey."

jojo_yovwe:

"May God protect you mama."

innosonufondu:

"And them no wear life jacket Dey play JP dey mortuary now why others are in 6 fits grave."

onnylovefavour:

"Watin una dey do for water again....bikokwanu."

officialiykdavidson:

"No life Jacket."

fulgencia_m:

"You guys abeg stop this your filming in the river ooo."

nkechi.nweje:

"May God Keep Perfecting all that concerns you . Amen."

