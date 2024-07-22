The souvenirs shared at Fathia Williams father's burial has been sighted online in a viral recording

In the clip, some women were wearing the green aso ebi ankara and dancing as they displayed the things on the table

The video showed how the women arranged all the items as they were in the market selling them

Nollywood actress, Fathia Williams, has sparked reactions after a video of the kind of souvenirs distributed at her father's burial went viral.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress lost her father a few months ago and shared the sad news with her fans on social media.

In the recording, some women wearing the green aso ebi were seen at the table where the gifts items were neatly arranged as if they were being sold on a table.

Women show off their gift items

In the clip, daily needs such as detergents of different brands, refill powered milk and Milo, seasoning of different brands, ground nut oil and some other items were displayed on the table.

The women sitting at the table stood up to dance at a point as they all had their eyes fixed on what was on their table.

Recall that Williams' ex-husband, Saheed Balogun, was also at the party to honour the mother of his children.

See the video here :

How fans reacted to the video of the items to be distributed

Reactions trail the video of the souvenirs as shared at the funeral ceremony. Here are some of the comments below:

@hardeshope22:

"Make govt band sovenir too."

@b_k_drinksnchops:

"Yoruba parties and doings."

@modupe.sosanya.9:

"Wetin be this again."

@mabel.quadri.5:

"Why Dey no invite me now chai."

@drolori:

"This the type of party I need to be invited to."

@tenacious_lass:

"Im dat Yoruba woman."

@nellyG:

“It's very easy to identify them."

Iyabo Ojo attends Fathia Williams' dad burial

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Iyabo Ojo spraying thousands of naira notes during the burial ceremony of Fathia Balogun's dad stirred attention online.

Ojo met her archrival, Lizzy Anjorin at the event and they both has brief exchange. Ojo later copied her Anjorin to spray money.

Netizens have reacted to the clip, noting that Iyabo Ojo's actions were fuelled by Liz Anjorin's show of wealth at the ceremony earlier before her arrival.

