Actress Eniola Ajao has tendered an apology to Femi Adebayo, Dayo Amusa, Bobrisky and women following the backlash that trailed her movie premiere

The Yoruba actress has also corrected her mistake as she announced two women as winners of her best-dressed award

Eniola Ajao's latest update has been well-received by many of her colleagues, fans and followers

Popular Yoruba actress Eniola Ajao has finally bowed to public pressure following the massive criticisms that trail her movie premiere.

Legit.ng recalls that Eniola Ajao's Beast of Two Worlds: Ajakaju movie premiere sparked reactions after crossdresser Bobrisky was declared the best-dressed female celebrity at the occasion.

Eniola Ajao apologises for stunt gone wrong

Hours after defending her senior colleague Femi Adebayo, Eniola, in a lengthy message, tendered an apology to Dayo Amusa, Bobrisky, women, Muslim societies and everyone offended by her action.

In her message to Bobrisky, the actress apologised for putting the crossdresser in a problematic situation, as announcing him as the winner was to generate publicity for her movie.

Eniola Ajao announces two new winners

In an effort to make amends and correct her mistakes, the actress honoured two females as the best-dressed females at the premiere.

She also revealed that each woman would receive a sum of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira) as a token of her sincere apology and appreciation for their grace and elegance.

See Eniola Ajao's post below:

Reactions trail Eniola Ajao's post

Read some of the comments below:

pastorchinko:

"Apology accepted you are loved @eniola_ajao we all dey go cinema on 29th of this month no shaken we be human."

bukoladorcas52:

"God bless you mama!! May the lord crown your Efforts love you!"

ct__diamond:

"Next time just Tagged the award BEST DRESSED and not Best female dressed."

shin_dyyyyyyy:

"What about papaya she no deserve best dress @eniola_ajao."

ewareemi_beautyhouse:

"The best dressed female was given to a cross dresser because of publicity? What about those that put in so much effort and delivered as well."

toymars_exl:

"God safe you VDM wasn’t online when you messed up everywhere."

Kemity speaks on Bobrisky award drama

Legit.ng previously reported that Kemity waded into the viral topic of Bobrisky winning the best-dressed female award.

The movie star dragged her colleagues for enabling Bobrisky and turning around to complain about him winning an award meant for them.

Kemity stated that the crossdresser had always attended their parties dressed up like a woman, and they never complained.

