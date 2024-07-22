The issues between Nollywood actresses Liz Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo don't seem to be going away anytime soon

A video of Iyabo Ojo spraying thousands of naira notes during the burial ceremony of Fathia Balogun's dad has stirred attention online

Netizens have reacted to the clip, noting that Iyabo Ojo's actions were fuelled by Liz Anjorin's show of wealth at the ceremony earlier before her arrival

Nollywood actress Fathia Balogun was recently made happy by her colleagues, including Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe Liz Anjorin, and many others, who attended her dad's burial ceremony.

However, a subtle beef between Iyabo Ojo and her archrival, Liz Anjorin, was noticed during the burial ceremony.

Clips of Nollywood actresses and rivals Liz Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo trying to outdo each other at the burial of Fathia Balogun's dad go viral. Photo credit: @lizzyanjorin_original/@iyaboojofespris

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Iyabo Ojo dragged Liz Anjorin to court over allegations of defamation.

The case was recently struck out, and the court advised the actresses to seek alternative dispute resolution.

Both actresses were at Fathia's Dad's burial ceremony, and a brief exchange between the pair stirred the attention of netizens.

Show of wealth by Nollywood actresses

Hours before Iyabo Ojo arrived at the burial ceremony, a clip of Liz Anjorin and her husband spraying thousands of naira notes on stage for Fuji veteran Wasiu Alabi Pasuma had gone viral.

When Iyabo Ojo arrived at the event, she seemed hellbent on putting Liz Anjorin in her place. She was also spotted spraying quite a few thousand on Fathia Balogun.

Watch Iyabo Ojo's video below:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo, Liz Anjorin's fight

Here are some of the gathered that trailed the clips which were gathered by Legit.ng:

@bekind10101:

"Always showing off aboki, Iyabo Ojo no know say she done old."

@motunrayoadunfe1:

"If you don't like her nah you and your family get problem."

@brendia_20:

"Who observed that It looks like she was reminded of EFCC and she quickly changed the style and dropped the remaining bundles."

@fifi_orginalb:

"Queen mother with correct steeze."

@adun_ola_oluwa:

"Doings pass doings on a 1k note queen mother ni she."

@opsd89:

"Happy to see them together again. They were very close."

@potable_ty:

"Arm robber, the guy doesn’t work ooooooo."

@prettygilo:

"I love this woman she's indeed a warrior."

@lizzy_bee_blog:

"The expression on Lizzy's face says me wey bring you cone party dey spray one by one. You wey I dey feed carry bundle dey spray nonstop. O di Ile."

@fifi_orginalb:

"Where’s the shutting down? Spray one bundle of Naira is shutting down… she should not set ring light later to drag those in attendance tomorrow that’s my own."

Iyabo Ojo threatens Verydarkman

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo had threatened a lawsuit against social media critic Verydarkman.

This came after she had sued her colleague Anjorin for various videos she had made against her family.

Verydarkman also made defamatory accusations against the actress and her daughter.

