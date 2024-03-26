An elderly woman has expressed her disappointment at Femi Adebayo after Bobrisky was awarded the best-dressed award at a movie premiere

In the viral video, the elderly woman blasted Femi as she queried if fame had gotten into his head

The woman also lashed out at those warning her she could be arrested for criticising Bobrisky

He said the crossdresser used his money to transform into a man and warned him not to come to his area because he would be beaten

A video of an elderly woman dragging Femi Adebayo after popular crossdresser, Bobrisky won the best dressed at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere has gone viral.

Femi Adebayo told to apologise to women. Credit: @femiadebayosalami @bobrisky222

Since videos from the premiere emerged online, fans and non-fans have taken to different platforms to voice how they were disappointed at Femi for presenting the award to Bobrisky.

Recall that Portable Zazu and Bobrisky have also repeatedly dragged each other over the award.

Toyin Abraham also referred to the person who gave Bobrisky the award as crazy.

Elderly woman slams Femi Adebayo

Speaking in Yoruba, the elderly woman revealed she was ashamed of the Nollywood actor she held in high esteem.

The woman who ordered Femi to apologise to women also blasted people warning her against criticising Bobrisky, who they claimed could get her arrested.

In another video, the angry woman also dragged Nollywood actresses for allowing Bobrisky to win an award over them.

She said:

"I am ashamed of you, you are annoucing a transgender as best dressed among women. Femi Adebayo is it fame that has gotten into your head ? Bobrisky is a man, not a woman, come and arrest me. Femi Adebayo, you have a mother, wife and daughter and you rubbished women like that, apologise to women."

Watch trending video as woman slams Femi Adebayo

Reactions as woman drags Femi Adebayo

See some of the comments below:

codename_moj:

"Why them dey come for this guy he only announce what was give to him this people."

abm_231_:

"I swear na nonsense. Why una go carry best female dress award give."

still_doing_my_time:

"I sure say dat femi dey chop bobrisky lowkey b4 em carry best female dresser give manshe."

olokun_001:

"All women you better come out and talk nw oo."

chessy.man:

"Femi Adebayo, a known moslem during ramadan supported this rubbish? I am so sorry for you and other yeyebrities in nollywood acknowledging this stewpeed bobrisky."

Dayo Amusa fumes over Bobrisky's win

In another entertainment news story, Yoruba actress Dayo Amusa reacted after Bobrisky won the best dress at her colleague's movie premiere.

Amusa blasted everyone who was involved in crowning the crossdresser.

According to the actress, it was disrespectful to all women at the event.

