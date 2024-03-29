Portable Zazu has finally received his brand new Mercedes Benz from an Abuja-based fan and businessman

A trending video showed the moment the excited Zazu crooner was spotted checking out his new whip

Out of excitement, Portable Zazu revealed his next plans for ladies, which stirred reactions online

Controversial street-pop singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as Portable Zazu, has hinted at his next plans for his new Mercedes S350 convertible.

Legit.ng recalls that on March 29, 2024, Portable's manager, Baby Luv, announced that an Abuja-based fan and businessman gifted the singer a new car.

Portable spotted with new Mercedes Benz

In a viral video, the , who was seen checking out the new ride, hinted his next target was to start going after women despite having multiple baby mamas already.

"Now I don collect Motor na to go follow woman," the singer said in the short clip.

Watch video of Portable hinting at his next plans after receiving car gift from Abuja fan

Netizens react as Portable reveals his next plan

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below

ogdammyf:

"Those Abuja man don dey bribe Abi make portable no cast them through bobrisky."

latejcreations:

"How can you not love portable."

officiial_young_duu:

"Ochacho he gifted Davido a Lexus 570 back in 2020.."

gapzy_money:

"Make e no shar Carry second hand man ..brotherhoods won’t be happy."

iamdbull:

"That's ochacho he dey dash celebrities car like bread."

ask4_vanessa__:

"Maybe his fellow man wey he Dey knack the Yansh he receive at from."

genzbadie_:

"you must not have accident in that car in Jesus name."

sammyyoungboygram:

"Na only when you get money you de remember woman your life don spoil baby."

iam_emryz:

"Shay na inside Sango he wan drive this car."

