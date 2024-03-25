Popular Nigerian actress Kemity has reacted to the drama that emerged from Bobrisky’s best dressed female celebrity award

Popular Nollywood actress Kemi Apesin aka Kemity has waded into the trending topic of Bobrisky winning the best-dressed female celebrity award.

Recall that the celebrity crossdresser was one of those who attended actress Eniola Ajao’s movie premiere where he bagged the best dressed title.

Actress Kemity reacts to Bobrisky's best dressed female celebrity win. Photos: @kemity, @bobrisky222

Bob’s emergence as the best-dressed female celebrity sparked a series of heated reactions on social media with several people complaining about it. This led to Kemity sharing her hot take on the matter.

Kemity reacts to Bobrisky’s award win

Shortly after the drama about Bob’s win trended online, Kemity took to her Instagram page to react to the issue.

The movie star accused her colleagues of enabling Bobrisky and also complaining about him winning in a category meant for them. According to Kemity, the crossdresser has always attended their parties dressed up like a woman and they never complained until now.

The movie star asked if they were just realising that Bobrisky is a man considering that they usually entice him with invitation boxes for him to attend their events.

Kemity went on to recount how she addressed Bobrisky as Idris in his comment section and one of her colleagues came to warn her in the DM.

In Yoruba she said:

“They said Bobrisky won the best dressed female celebrity award and people were getting angry and saying plenty things. Please don’t be angry o, I want to ask one question. You people will do invite box to go and give Bobrisky for him to come to your party, this is from you the same people that are complaining. When you invite Bobrisky to your parties, he dresses like a woman, that time you people didn’t insult him o or complain that he was a man. Now that he has collected an award meant for you women, you are now getting angry and saying he should not have gotten the award. We know some of you that if Bob doesn’t come to your party you don’t have peace of mind. I know all of you and I should mention names but I’m not yet hot headed. When I reach that point, I will mention everybody’s name one by one. Some of you will carry invite box to Bob’s house and even make videos on Snapchat, some of you will call you ‘aunty’ or ‘senior’, all of you saw him dressing like a woman and did not say a thing, now he won Best Female and you’re getting angry. I hope you don’t want to die? When I used to go on his page and call him ‘Idris’, wasn’t it one of you that came to my DM to warn me?”

See the video below:

Reactions as Kemity speaks on Bobrisky’s award

After Kemity shared her two cents on the drama that emerged from Bobrisky winning the best dressed female celebrity award, some netizens took to her comment section to react. Read what they had to say below:

isakikt_trendy_wearsplug:

“Exactly what I said! Is you ppl that are encouraging the guy, inviting him in the first place and be competing with you guys in female clothing is even a rubbish! They gave him upper hand finish,they are now complaining…”

feranmi_spiritual_empire:

“You don finally break the table like dis .”

_adeola_baby:

“Someone said If them give female the award we for don forget about the yesterday show lol where is the lie?”

michealjanet_mj':

“Omg! This is the best video I've come across today....... whattttttttt! Your sense of humor.”

bimz_pro:

“I followed you now cos you just stated the facts ,he dress as a woman to your party and spray you moneh ,you were not angry ooo ,you give him aso ebi ,he will sew it ,do makeup ,style his hair ,do a lot ,Buh he won best dress you are angry.”

bobonla1:

“Hypocrisy .”

Ashabiofficial:

“ oya no vex. No mention name o.”

Dayo Amusa reacts to Bobrisky's win

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Amusa had expressed her displeasure about Bobrisky winning the best dressed at her colleague's movie premiere.

She slammed everyone who was involved in crowning the crossdresser.

The actress claimed that it was disrespectful to all women who were at the event.

