Nigerian Fast-rising international star Rema made a visit to his hometown in Benin City for the first time in six years

The Mavin prodigy who broke into the scene in 2019 with his hit song Dumebi hasn't been home until now

A video sighted by legit.ng saw the DND hitmaker in the company of his kinsmen, igniting a buzz online

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Divine Ikubor, best known as Rema, made a grand first-time visit to his hometown, Benin City. After six years, he left the ancient town for greener pastures.

A viral video sighted by Legit.ng saw the Mavin artist in the company of other indigenous entertainers from his state, including Shallipopi and singer Davido's aide Israel DMW.

Rema in Benin since 6 years. Credit: @heisremanewsss

Source: Instagram

The footage saw the group of men walking down the plane aisle while the DND hitmaker spotted at the forefront trying to take pictures with people around.

Another clip captured the esteemed moment a cultural dance troupe gave the musician a warm reception at the airport.

A brief timeline of Rema's rise

Rema rose to prominence following the release of his 2019 song "Dumebi". Before then, he had already been signed to D'Prince's record company, Jonzing World, and was affiliated with Don Jazzy's Mavin.

His 2022 single "Calm Down" got a remix with American pop star Selena Gomez that climbed at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and led the United States Afrobeats Songs chart for a record-breaking 58 weeks.

Since relocating to Lagos in 2019, the singer is visiting home for the first time in 2024.

See the video below:

Video of Rema and cultural dancers below:

Nigerians react to Rema's homecoming videos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_davidelevator:

"See as men Dey follow am ."

_.believer8:

"Bro went to receive some blessings before he kicks off his year lol. We own 2024!"

xoxo_ririose:

"Rema get show for Benin? I need update o."

heavenboy02:

"If no be shali rema no for go."

odutokunopeyemi:

"If you believe say @isrealdmw love Rema pass Davido gather here."

teddylowkey:

"If I hear say one thing one thing ehn, I go vex o…"

nonchalantdavid:

"Make them go renew their Evian."

kenzy.oluwa:

"Welcome home Young king."

Rema shares his battles with eyesight

Divine opened up about his challenges with vision.

On the red carpet of the 2024 BRIT Awards in London, Rema admitted to wearing spectacles to help improve his vision.

During the interview with Capital Xtra, the Calm Down hitmaker revealed that he has been diagnosed with long-sightedness, which makes it impossible for him to focus on close objects.

Source: Legit.ng