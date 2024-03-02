Actress Laide Bakare became a hot subject of discussion a few weeks ago after her interview with Biola Bayo went viral where she spoke about men and their cheating ways

She was also in a fight with her colleague, Chizzy Alichi and was called out by Portable among many other issues

Legit.ng had a chat with her and the issues where her name has been mentioned as she also spoke about her relationship with her colleagues

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Laide Bakare, is one of the seasoned thespians in the make-believe world. Her interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo went viral after she said that ladies should cheat on their cheating partners.

She was also called out by Portable who accused her of sliding into his DM to beg for a free show amid other issues.

Bakare spoke with Legit.ng about her feud with Portable, her baby daddies, and why she has not been featured in any of Funke Akindele's movies.

Actress Laide Bakare opens up on Portable, Funke Akindele's relationship. Photo credit @laidebakare/@funkejenifaakindele/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

I have never met Portable- Bakare says

It might sound unbelievable to many but Bakare has stated that she has never met Portable one on one. According to her, it is true she sent him a DM and that was before she got his contact. She noted that the Zazu crooner was someone she used to enjoy his music before he became a "nuisance"

"The first time I noticed him, he was different. He looked crazy and funny but he is no more funny, now he is a nuisance. I used to like his style of music. That time when he first came out, I wanted him on my show. I didn't have his phone number so I sent him a message on Instagram. I requested for his contact so that we can discuss about my show. Later, I had to go through his former manager who later sent his contact to me but Portable didn't pick up, so I went back to his manager. We did not conclude our discussion before I dropped the idea."

"I can never touch him, he is dirty"- Laide Bakare

Addressing the allegation of willing to sleep with the Zeh Nation boss, she stated that she has worked with the singer's fathers in the music industry.

"Me Ke?. I have never seen him in my life. I can never shake him. He looks so dirty. He claimed I hugged him, I said me, hug ke? I have worked with his fathers in the music industry. I have featured 9ice, Olu Maintain, and Dekunle Fuji in my films."

I can't marry my kids' fathers - Bakare shares

The actress who sparked third marriage rumour said that she cannot go back to her former relationships. According to her, she now has a life she wanted for herself.

She said:

"No, I now have the life I wanted. Something I designed for myself. I foresaw the future. I tried another relationship and that one wouldn't let me work. I couldn't even step out of the gate of the house. I had two boys for him and I am grateful for that. My children are my life, they are the reason I am working so hard. Never say never but sometimes, it is what you want that you work towards. I know that maybe with old age, one may want to have a partner to gist with but with the plans I have for myself, my old age would not be boring."

Why I haven't featured in Akindele's films

Speaking on her relationship with the lady who broke box office record for the highest-grossing Nigerian movie, Bakare said she has studied Akindele and feels the mother of two knows what she wants and she often goes for it.

She said:

"I don't know why. We started together, we were close from the beginning. Maybe she works with people she is comfortable with. I don't know, she is in the best position to answer that.I have also not featured her in any of my movies before. I invited her more than two times. There was a time when I invited her to be my MC.There was another time I invited her to my first movie, we were in Unilag then. She packed two different boxes of costumes, and as we were about to get onto the bus, I think she got a call. We spoke about it and she felt it was best she didn't follow us. For me, it was weird. I started seeing her as someone who knows what she wants. She has been able to build herself and it works with her."

Bakare says she takes things easy

When asked about the things that have been said or written about her that gets her worried. She noted that she doesn't take things to heart. It might hurt for a minute but she usually let go afterwards.

She said:

"I don't take things to heart. I might not feel good about it when I hear it but after that, I just let it go. It might be shocking at first, I might ask why the person said that but after a minute, I just move on. It has been happening even before the days of the Internet. Once they don't find anything about you, they just make up stories or badmouth you. Some will go to the extent of writing negative things about you. Like I said, I don't get moved by any of those things."

My book is about my experience, wealth

Also speaking on what inspired her book, she said the book was aimed at correcting some of the misconceptions about her person. Her source of wealth which many had questioned. It is also about some breakthrough tips.

She noted:

"The book is actually about my life story and some financial breakthrough tips that have been helping some people I have been talking to personally. Why did I see the need to put the book together? Over the years, I have not done anything professionally apart from acting. That is what I grew up to know. I found out that everything surrounding me, my decision, the kind of life I live. Even in my area, being a popular person since age 16 has had a great influence on my life. It is very difficult to pinpoint something that my career didn't influence, then after I found out that I started hearing stories about the fact that people don't want to marry actresses, I decided to have children before 27 but I didn't want to be married. I have lived my life based on what people want. But later I started fulfilling my wish. What am I trying to say, the book is about my life, experiences, how I made my money and was able to buy cars and build my house."

I don't have friends in the industry

When asked who her friends are in the movie industry, she noted that she doesn't have friends as she is cool with everyone.

"I don't have friends. That is my upbringing. I wasn't brought up to do bestie things. I am cool with people. But I don't have close friendships. When we see each other, we are always cool together."

