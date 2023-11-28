Actress Laide Bakare recently shared photos and videos suggesting she's ready to give marriage another trial

In one of her viral videos, an emotional Laide accepted a proposal ring from a mystery man

While fans of the actress and many netizens congratulated her, others expressed doubt about the announcement

According to her recent posts, popular Yoruba actress Laide Bakare is set to walk down the aisle for the third time.

She surprised social media with a viral proposal video announcing she had found love again.

In the video, the actress, who almost got into trouble with Iyabo Ojo, looked overwhelmed with emotions as she accepted the ring from the mystery man on his knees before hugging him.

Other clips of Laide and her man looked like a pre-wedding shoot, and they rocked matching fits as couples do.

She shared details of a party she would host to celebrate her newfound love in Lagos.

Recall that Laide Bakare was dragged by fans over her inappropriate dressing earlier this year.

See the proposal video below:

Check out other photos and videos of the actress and her man after the viral proposal below:

Reactions to Laide Bakare's announcement

Netizens shared different opinions about the actress' posts, read some of the comments gathered below:

princeharida:

"Abeg tie the knot well, I no wan see another knot please."

kharmzy:

"I hope it’s not a movie premiere! These Nollywood actresses have publicity strategies. Anyways, Congratulations dear Laide Temi nikan!"

officialkhadii:

"Wishing Her Love, Peace and prosperity."

simplyaroh:

"Some people never even see 1 husband marry while some dey their 3rd marriage. This life no balance o."

mheenarh__:

"Omo some people never find love once, una don find am multiple times."

desmondgold__:

"Congrats make dis one be the last Una don try men no be cloth."

mhojhisorlah:

"Congratulations mama…May everyone who seek and find love get a deserving one."

