A media personality, Okwuluora, said he got to the venue of Junior Pope's burial but immediately turned back home over what he saw

The philanthropist noted that the burial was like a traditional marriage and not what he expected

Okwuluora shared what he expected celebrities and other guests to do for Junior Pope and his plan for the family

Okwuluora, a media personality, has condemned the conduct of celebrities and other guests who graced Junior Pope's burial.

John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Jnr Pope, was buried on May 17, 2024, in Enugu after he drowned when his boat capsized in River Niger on April 10.

Okwuluora said Junior Pope's burial looked like a traditional wedding. Photo Credit: Punch, Instagram/@jnrpope

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Monday, Okwuluora revealed he got to the burial but turned back without stepping a foot as what he expected was not what he saw.

Okwuluora's expectations at Junior Pope's burial

The media personality lamented that he expected an occasion of mourning but met thousands of guests making content and showing off.

He likened the burial to a traditional marriage, saying he thought guests would have done a fundraising to help Junior Pope's family.

Okwuluora wrote:

"The Truth is that I came to Junior Pope's Burial but turned back without stepping down! I was expecting a tearful & quiet atmosphere but saw a thousand people Creating Contents & showing OFF!

"We are talking about a man who died in his Prime! I was expecting that an Instant Fundraising will be done directly into the Account of his Wife or Children!

"If not told you would believe that to be a Traditional Marriage & not Burial! I decided to leave then plan to see the family in Private!

"Alot of things in Igbo Land are now Opposite!!!"

People react to Okwuluora's observation

Nk Glory John said:

"I felt disappointed too when I saw one of the celebrities coming in and leaving the venue.

"Well, most people don’t really understand how painful the death of a loved one is until they have experienced it."

Tessy White said:

"I was honestly disappointed too at some of the things i saw there. Its quite unfortunate that Sympathie and empathie are no longer with this generation. It is well."

Martha Chimamaka Oru-Nnadi said:

"I will always tell people around me In all you do, "never die an unfortunate death" Because nobody cares .

"See Mohbad, nobody is talking about him again."

Uncle kene said:

"I will tell mark to seize the monetization till further notice.... People are losing it on daily basis."

Praise Sergius Tochukwu said:

"That's how scary our generation has become.

"May God help us."

Prince C Odinkenmelu said:

"Mana biko,what were you expecting,to see people crying and rolling on the floor.

"He is a celebrity and has to be buried as one,,he has made his mark,he left a legacy...

"May his soul rest in peace.

"Your decision is fine though."

