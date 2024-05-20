ICC's chief prosecutor has disclosed that he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

Legit.ng reports that Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has been penned down for arrest in connection with his actions during the seven-month Israel-Gaza war

The ICC prosecutor explained that Netanyahu and some Hamas leaders are responsible for war crimes

The Hague, The Netherlands - The International Criminal Court (ICC) intends to issue arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

As reported by CNN on Monday, May 20 the warrant against Netanyahu hinges on alleged crimes against humanity for Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war.

Applications for arrest warrants over Gaza war

Warrants will also be issued for Sinwar and other Hamas leaders: Ismail Haniyeh, and Mohammed Deif al-Masri, over the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

ICC's prosecutor, Karim Khan, disclosed that his team has a “variety of evidence” to support the application for arrest warrants against Sinwar, Haniyeh and al-Masri, including authenticated video footage and photographs from the attacks as well as evidence from eyewitnesses and survivors.

The charges against Netanyahu include “causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict."

Legit.ng reports that the death toll in Gaza is worrisomely high.

On Monday, May 20, the health ministry in Gaza revealed that at least 35,562 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

