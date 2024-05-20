Former Big Brother Naija star Ka3na has left many netizens stunned with a recent revelation she shared on her social media handle

The BBNaija star had declared herself a young billionaire as she confirmed the sale of her UK house, which was left behind for her by her late husband

However, the price she claimed that the house was sold for has created a massive stir on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Reality TV star and former BBNaija housemate Kate Jones, better known as Ka3na, has sparked massive reactions online with some recent claims she made about her wealth.

On Monday morning, May 20, 2024, Ka3na shared how much she recently made while sleeping on her Instagram page.

Reality TV star Ka3na stirs reactions online with her recent claims of being a billionaire. Photo credit: @ka3na

Source: Instagram

Ka3na shared that she recently sold one of her UK properties, which was left behind by her late husband, Mr Jones.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate shared the good news on her social media handle, claiming she would die a billionaire.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"How I made $900m" - Ka3na shares

Ka3na's post sharing how she made $900m while sleeping has got people talking online.

The reality TV star had attached the photos of her business partners who helped her secure the sale of her UK house willed to her by her late husband.

The BBNaija shared the WhatsApp exchange between herself and her business associate who helped facilitate the deal.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ka3na returned to social media months after her hubby's passing. She posted a clip of the moment she released Jones's ashes into the river in Italy.

See the exchange below:

Netizens react to Ka3na's claims

See some of the comments that trailed Ka3na's posts:

@germanyhiltonn:

"Lol, you lie alot Sha."

@karo_okogbe:

"You go school? You know wetin be 900 million??"

@daddymunadrp:

"Chai you don Dey sell this man property haba."

@adeniyifatima:

"Even if it's true, must u bring it here."

@asmamah_:

"Who else is confused with this her post because e no concern us?"

@olawealth909:

"See fools typing congratulations, who makes such figure and post on their Instagram page? For what exactly? She pay una for her lies? Oh okay una dey wait giveaway?"

@realtor_in_lagos:

"Shesssssss it is Real Estate investing till my last breath …Congratulations Mama."

@ella_of_life:

"All this to sell your mammy water rubbish."

@shes_policy:

"Congratulations Katrina,Please hide your wins from the internet because they do not love you.. Enjoy your wealth with your baby girl and loved ones..speaking from experience. Much love."

@official_assurance03:

"If this convo is real then you don fall victim with this I dey see that’s pure scam conversation there."

@jojomania672:

"Fake life.trillion ke small small oo."

Ka3na returns to social life after husband's death

Legit.ng also reported that Ka3na returned to social life with sultry pictures after her Oyinbo hubby's death.

The mother of one took a break from social media after losing her man to cancer.

In a caption, Ka3na said she returned stronger even though life threw her one of its toughest balls.

Source: Legit.ng