Controversial Street-pop artist Portable has finally responded to some of the comments made by Laide Bakare about him

During a Live session on Instagram, Portable slammed the actress while alleging that she made efforts to sleep with him

Portable alleged that she slid into his DMs, begging for his number while making sexual advances at him

Days after an interview granted by Nollywood actress Laide Bakare where she trolled Portable, the outspoken Street-pop sensation responds.

In a viral video, Portable slammed Laide Bakare for calling him a dirty boy from Sango. The singer made some stirring revelations during one of his Instagram Live sessions addressing the beef between him and the actress.

Portable threatens to expose Laide Bakare's sexual advances. Photo credit: @laidebakare/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable Zazu revealed that since Laide Bakare made some sexual advances towards him and turned them down, he automatically became her enemy.

He also shared some chats where he noted that the messages were sent to him by Laide Bakare begging for his WhatsApp contact.

Portable reveals why Laide Bakare hates him

The singer further revealed during his live session that Laide Bakare invited him to her birthday party, but he asked her to pay.

He shared that asking the actress to pay for him to be at her birthday party is one of the reasons she's angry.

Portable noted that Laide Bakare wanted to sleep with him instead of paying for him to be at her event.

Watch controversial outburst below:

Netizens react to Portable's video slamming Laide Bakare

@cutiemosun:

"Be portable friend at ur risks .. aunty laide. E ti raja."

@tombethempire:

"Gbenu e soun.nuisanc*"

@ewatomieh:

"Olorubu I no blame you ….nah people wey Dey follow you i dey blame."

@jmkshair:

"At this stage, I believe he should be restrained and escorted to a mental health facility."

@zero2millionaire2:

"Omo yi ti n kolo...why are some women causing this to themselves. Omo lasanlasan that came from "oxo lasanlasan " eyin women, e respect ara yin o! Omo yi ko ni eepo loju o!"

@bisola2642:

"Chai... And none of his wife can stop him, u talk laso u collect beating.... Nawa oooo... Abeg, what of his parent nko?"

@mumcee_freshfoods:

"Did she come to ur dm that u shld fck her.... It's not big deal if a celeb ask a celeb for his whatapp no..... Respect urself and stop being a nuisance."

@theycallmehaladay:

"Baba werey ni Portable."

@cuttiefinest30:

"Just don't call this guy out if you know you have secret with him he will deliver."

@brownsugar3163:

"Portable you are man but no dey talk too much, mosinu mosikun."

@isabellove196:

"Your hug daddy that one off me."

