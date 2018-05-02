Ria Money Transfer in Nigeria: how to send and receive money

Ria Money transfer is one of the four biggest money remittance companies in the world today. It initiates money remittance through a network of agents and company-owned stores in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and online. The company was founded in 1987 and opened its first branch in New York with the aim of helping people send funds to their loved ones in other countries.

Today, the company has expanded its services and now includes bill payment, prepaid debit cards, money orders, and cheque cashing. How does one use Ria Money Transfer in Nigeria, and what is required?

How to use Ria Money Transfer in Nigeria

Here is a quick guide on sending and receiving money via Ria in Nigeria.

Sending funds

To send money through Ria in Nigeria, you will need to follow some simple steps. Here is a quick look.

Register online. All Ria customers must have an account with the company before they can send funds. To do this, head over to the platform's registration page. You will be asked to fill in some personal details related to your location, identification, and contact. Ensure the spaces are filled correctly since you may need to do some verification later. Once you complete the registration, head over to the homepage and determine the amount you intend to send. You can do so through the on-screen currency conversion tool. Choose your preferred payment method. Common options include debit cards, credit cards, and bank accounts. Choose the preferred delivery method. This is how the funds will get to the recipient. The most popular options include cash pickup locations or direct transfers to the recipient's bank account. Enter the recipient's details. The required fields are the recipient's name (as they appear on their national ID), telephone number, and email address. After entering all the necessary information and paying the equivalent of the sum to be sent, you will receive a PIN that the recipient must input or present before they can receive their cash. Figuring out how to track a Ria money transfer is essential once you get to this point. Luckily, the Ria money transfer tracking can be easily done by clicking the 'track transfer' button on the dashboard. This will display information related to your funds' progress.

How to receive Ria money transfer in Nigeria

Receiving money via Ria is quite easy. There are numerous Ria money transfer locations across the country. These are typically in banks such as Diamond Bank, First Bank, Skye Bank, and Ecobank. If the money was not directly credited to your account, you could always collect it at the pickup locations. Here is a quick look at the process.

Walk into any of the banks mentioned above. You will be asked to present your identification document (ID card, passport, or driver's license). The names on the identification document must match those that were entered by the sender. You will then be asked to provide details of the amount sent, the PIN, the sender's name, and their country of origin. Once the bank verifies the details, they will process your request and hand over your funds in a few minutes.

How long does Ria money transfer take?

Transfers funded with balances from debit cards, credit cards, or cash usually arrive within minutes. Transfers from bank accounts should arrive in 3-5 business days. If you are a first-time sender, you may experience a delay while the company verifies your bank account.

How does Ria money transfer work?

The remittance platform initiates fund transfers through a network of agents (including banks) and company-owned stores located throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and online.

Senders can send funds from their bank accounts, debit cards, or credit cards to the recipients' banks or cash pickup points.

What is Ria money transfer?

It is a money remittance platform that facilitates the transfer of funds across countries.

Ria Money Transfer has become incredibly popular since its inception a few decades ago. Today, the platform is among the four biggest money remittance companies in the world. The various options available to senders and recipients make it quite convenient.

