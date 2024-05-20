A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after getting probed by school officials who thought she was inpresonating a boy

According to her, the officials saw the photo she used on the school's online portal and believed that it was that a boy

Luckily, after much investigation including asking her to remove her wig, they finally allowed her write her exams

A 400 level student of Nnamdi Azikiwe university was recently accused by her school's officials of impersonating a boy.

The drama started after they saw her throwback photo on the online portal which didn't look like that of a girl.

Female student accused of impersonation Photo credit: Winifred Dubem/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student narrowly escapes carrying over course

The student identified as Winifred Dubem said the officials got suspicious and doubted her studentship.

They began to probe into the issue and at one point, she was asked to take off her wig for further investigation.

Luckily, she was proven innocent of impersonation and finally allowed to write her examination after much delay.

Winifred captioned the video:

"You almost wasn't allowed to write your exams cause your school thought you were impersonating a boy after looking at your school portal picture. They literally asked me to remove my wig. By the way that image is already 5 years old."

Reactions as student gets probed by officials

Nigerians stormed the comments section of her video to share their opinions about her unenviable experience.

@Ifunanya said:

"Chidubem didn’t help matters,too."

@Cece reacted:

"Sorry for the laugh it just burst out. I think I’ll look worse in my secondary school passports."

@Jennifer said:

"This was me when I wanted to write mine they said it’s not me."

@Chinex reacted:

"Guyyy same happened to me. I actually had to meet head ICT officer before I could enter digital library."

@FAIE said:

"Abeg no vex that's your brother not you."

@Cyndylove reacted:

"The way the man ask u to remove ur wig to confirm I'd it's really u,off me."

@zeenah246 said:

"This was me last week when i went for my clearance, my clearance officer asked me if i was trans gender."

@Sexxy devil added:

"I no wan talk dubem."

Watch the video below:

