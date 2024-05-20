A US firm, Western Digital, has unveiled the world’s highest-capacity portable hard drive

The WD My Passport portable HDD series, WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE will feature capacities of 6 TB.

The company said The product is now accessible across its premier brands

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Western Digital has introduced a groundbreaking expansion to its product range, responding to the burgeoning demand for expansive digital storage solutions.

The tech giant announced a series of high-capacity portable HDDs across its WD®, WD_BLACK™, and SanDisk® Professional lines, boasting the world’s most capacious 2.5” portable HDD.

Western Digital unveils highest capacity hard drive Credit: Western Digital

Source: UGC

The new product features high capacity 6TB

The WD My Passport portable HDD series, WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE® ArmorATD™ will now feature staggering 6TB* capacities.

"This introduction marks a significant technological milestone for us," remarked Nitin Kachhwaha, Director of Product Management at Western Digital. "By pioneering the world’s first 2.5” 6TB* portable hard drive, we continue to redefine the boundaries of possibility.

Offering up to 6TB* within such a compact form factor and accessible price range empowers users across diverse domains, from students and gamers to professional videographers, enabling them to preserve and access even more essential content within a single portable drive."

The groundbreaking 6TB* capacity milestone is now accessible across Western Digital's premier brands, catering to the needs of consumers, gamers, and professionals.

According to a study by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, California, an average single data loss incident from hard drive failure will cost an organization $2,900, the majority of which is measured as lost productivity. This underscores the need for durable storage devices, thus increasing research spending.

product comes in various forms

The 6TB* WD My Passport Ultra and 6TB* WD My Passport Ultra for Mac are priced at $199.99 MSRP each, while the 6TB* WD My Passport and WD My Passport for Mac retail for $179.99 MSRP. The 6TB* WD My Passport, Works with USB-C, is available at $184.99 MSRP. All products are now accessible at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, and the Western Digital Store.

The WD My Passport hard drive series offers capacities of up to 6 TB*, allowing adventurers to store and effortlessly back up their digital memories securely. The My Passport Ultra™ drive, featuring USB-C™ technology and a sleek metal design, is a trusted portable storage solution. Equipped with password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption, it ensures the safety and security of valuable content. The My Passport hard drives offer unparalleled versatility in various colours to match individual styles.

Designed to enhance gaming experiences, the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive enables gamers to equip their consoles or PCs with performance-boosting tools. With the newly introduced 6TB* capacities, capable of storing up to 150 games1, the drive caters to players seeking to expand their storage without compromising gaming choices.

The 6TB* WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive has an MSRP of $184.99 and is available at select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, and the Western Digital Store.

Western Digital releases 8TB drive for content creators

Legit.ng earlier reported that Western Digital Corporation, a US drive manufacturer and data storage firm, has expanded its portfolio with the new eight terabytes SanDisk desk drive.

This is in contrast to the increasing demand for robust storage solutions capable of handling the burgeoning production of digital content.

The company’s highest capacity is on an external desktop Solid State Drive (SSD).

Source: Legit.ng