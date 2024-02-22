Nollywood actress Chioma Okoli has shared how her boyfriend served her breakfast while she was still a student

According to her, her boyfriend had given her a rosary because he was a devoted catholic and even cried when she was going back to school

When he was celebrating his birthday, she visited him unannounced and met a lady who was not wearing clothes on his bed

Nollywood actress Chioma Okoli has opened up about the biggest breakfast she was served while she was a student.

The actress was a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo's podcast. According to her, she is someone big on love and she was devoted to her boyfriend while she was a student.

However, the boy disappointed her when she went to visit him uninvited. He had brought in a light-skinned lady and she was relaxing on his bed without wearing anything.

Actress Chioma Okoli recounts breakfast experience. Photo credit @chioma_okoli

Source: Instagram

Chioma Okoli says she was hurt by the experience

Narrating her feelings about how she was treated, Okoli said she was hurt and badly pained.

The thespian also stated that he had experienced most of the things that happens in movies.

Okoli says she eloped from school

In the video, Okoli mentioned that she used to leave her schoolwork and stay in her lover's house for a long time.

According to her, she didn't care about her education then but all she wanted was to love her boyfriend.

See the video here:

Baba Tee talks about men and cheating

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor Baba Tee had sparked a debate on social media after he defended men and their infidelity habit.

According to the movie star, cheating is second nature to a man. He noted that a woman who wants a faithful man will have to remain single for life.

He added that a man could be randomly sleeping with a lady while his heart would be with his partner.

Yvonne Nelson says Iyanya cheated on her

Legit.ng had reported that Ghanaian actress Nelson had caused a stir on social media after snippets from her tell-all memoir made the rounds.

In the book, she spoke about her former relationship with Iyanya and how she discovered that he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh.

The revelation soon caught the singer's attention and he reacted to it on social media.

Source: Legit.ng