Ademola Adedoyin, son of foremost industrialist, Samuel Adedoyin, owner of Doyin Group needs no introduction, he has played lead role in blockbuster movies in the past

He was the lead actor in Kunle Afolayan's 'October 1', playing the role of Aderope, and he was recently in the public eye with his performance in Breath of Life

Legit.ng had a chat with him about his win as the Best Supporting Actor in the much acclaimed movie, Breath of Life and sundry issues

One would think Nollywood actor, Ademola Adedoyin, would easily follow the footsteps of his father billionaire industrialist, Samuel Adedoyin, of Doyin Group, but he chose a different path and has made a name for himself in the make believe world.

He has written his name in gold, as his roles in some award-winning movies have been applauded. From playing Aderopo in Kunle Afolayan's film, 'October 1' to his spectacular acting prowess in 'Breath of Life' and as Kiitan Salami in 'King of Boys', Adedoyin has also featured in other flicks.

Adedoyin spoke with Legit.ng about his win, why he decided to be an actor instead of working with his father, and the doors his father's name has opened for him.

It feels amazing to win at AMVCA - Ademola Adedoyin

A lot of people believed that the crown for the Best Supporting Actor would go to Timini Egbuson, one of the nominees of the category. Most especially because some believe he was a better actor. However, Adedoyin, has proved them wrong. He can hold his own when it comes to competing with his colleagues, as he cannot be shoved to the back. Speaking about how it feels to be pronounced the winner, he gushed and said it was an amazing one for him.

He said:

“It feels remarkable, I can't describe it. Absolutely amazing. I had to pay a price for it anyway, I would say I paid with blood, sweat, and tales. I always felt like, to be nominated in an industry of millions was a huge honour in itself. To win it, is the icing on the cake. Big thanks to Africa Magic, the whole Breath of Life crew and to all who supported this work of Art ."

“It was mentally tasking” - Ademola Adedoyin

Reminiscing on the experience while he was on the movie set of 'Breath of Life', the movie which won big at the 2024 AMVCA, the actor said that it was not an easy one.

"It was mentally tasking, and physically rough. It required much more patience than I normally have. I felt I climbed over a hill to get it done. Howver, if I am given such roles again, I will embrace it a hundred percent. One is not old until one cannot stand. That is what we are here for."

“This is my path, my father is playing his own”- Adedoyin shares

When asked why he chose acting over going into business or taking a big role in his father's chain of businesses, Adedoyin, was excited to say that he had chosen his own path just as his father chose his. And he is happy that his choice has paid off for him.

"My father is a great man. That is his path. He has done some other things that you are not aware of. This is my first path, I am doing this on my own, I will make something out of it then do other things as well."

I get rejected because of his name - Ademola Adedoyin

One would think Adedoyin can easily walk into any door because his father had paid the price. Known all over the country for his chain of businesses, which has brought succour to many households, providing employment and supplying basic amenities to them. Many will be shocked to know that in Nollywood, his father's name had shut doors at his face.

He is often told that he was born with a silver spoon and does not have to worry about making efforts on his own.

"No, not really, you will be shocked that I get rejected because of his name. Not in this industry, many tell me to go and work for myself. It is not bad, it is part of the game."

I can't leave acting- Ademola Adedoyin

In Nigeria, most families believe the son should automatically take over from his father, to keep the legacy of the family going. However, Adedoyin is hell-bent that it is Nollywood or nothing. He is not willing to drop his career path for anything except to keep the family's legacy.

"If it was an issue or legacy and responsibility, I will do that, apart from it, I wouldn't. Acting is what I do and I am happy and contented with it."

