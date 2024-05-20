It does not seem like Diddy will leave the trend table anytime soon as more socialites come for him

A post made by Fela's son, Seun Kuti, has caught the attention of many social media users as he pitched in on the assault video of Diddy and Cassie

Seun slammed the American music boss for lying about the situation until the viral clip surfaced online

Seun Kuti, the youngest son of the late legendary singer, Fela, has weighed in on the trending matter of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016.

Recall that the video of the in-human treatment made its way to cyberspace on May 18, 2024, after the singer initially refuted the claims.

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti slams Diddy over assault video. Credit: @bigbirdkuti, @diddy

Seun Kuti chides Diddy for lying

In Seun's post, he pointed out that Diddy Sean Combs, widely known as Diddy, lied about about assaulting Cassie Ventura.

According to him, had the footage not been released, Diddy would have still stuck to his guns. The Afrobeat crooner told the Music mogul to "take several seats".

See Seun Kuti's post about Diddy below:

It will be recalled that Diddy reacted to the assault video. In the clip, he tendered an apology for what he did to his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, and said he regrets it.

Many social media users are still reacting to both his apology and the assault video.

Nigerians react to Seun's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mendels_pharmacy:

"According to Rihanna "Don't tell me you're sorry cause you're not. Baby when I know you're only sorry you got caught."

@oh_zealous:

"The way prominent Nigerian men are openly crit..icizing ass@ult on women is impressive."

@buchiszn:

"I don even tire for this Diddy issue, make he Dey go prison make everybody rest abeg."

@officialkemiolunloyo:

"Seun you also assaulted police on camera. In it’s just as serious."

@the_blackbaddie:

"If yall continue coming for him he fit commit sucige."

@ladyq_crochet:

"His lawyers are doing their work but they will not succeed with this pity party they are cooking out."

@ghos_t_05:

"E keep face like expired sardine."

@iambigdavid_:

"Any man wey de beat woman no suppose dey the land of the living."

Bovi reacted to Diddy's apology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma's hilarious advice to US music star Diddy amid his scandal.

The has not rested since the heartbreaking footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie was released on May 18, 2024.

In a Twitter post, Bovi commented about Diddy's apology and advised him to confess if there was more.

