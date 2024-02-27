Nigerian singer and rapper Cynthia Morgan dragged her senior colleague Rudeboy for the umpteenth time

The recent episode was triggered after the Afrobeats icon tried to remove himself from the conflict between the songstress and his elder brother, Jude Okoye

The German Juice crooner came forward to make shocking revelations about Rudeboy's broken marriage

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan, now known as Madrina, has continued to call out her senior colleague Paul Okoye over their unsettled dispute.

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, recently made a disclosure about the German Juice hitmaker after an inquisitive fan queried him about her during an Instagram live session.

Cynthia Morgan spills more about Rudeboy

Source: Instagram

In the viral, the Psquare singer hitmaker mentioned that Cynthia was an artist once managed by his older brother Jude Okoye and noted that he understood her recent frustration and therefore desires that she "gets well soon."

"Cynthia Morgan, she is not my artist. She was never my artist. She was my elder brother's artist. They have gone their different ways. Na she sabi. I wish her to get well soon," he said.

Coming across the clip, Cynthia blasted Rudeboy for separating himself from the situation and accused him of insinuating that she was sick because he said: "Get well soon". The rapper went on to ask who looked sick between both of them.

The diva reminded the father of three of his unpaid debts since 2016 when she did a feature for him and his ex-girlfriend when he was still married to his ex-wife, Anita Okoye.

Her outburst directed the minds of many to the thought that the Afrobeats star had been cheating on him for a long time.

"You think you can talk, @iamkingrudy," she wrote.

"You wish me get well soon, me and you who they sick? Remember you are still owing me for the feature I did for you and your girlfriend who was also your artiste in 2016? And I believe you were still married at the time? Mind yourself Paul, mind yourself."

See her post below

Reactions trail Cynthia Morgan's callout

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

gameboi_africa:

"I remember when we used to compare u with Burna Boy then, u were fire and everything, now you're asking for old balance of a feature u did back then, remembering ur past always will make u more moody and depressed, just let go off everything and repackage urself, first of all, return ur name to Cynthia Morgan coz this madrina will always sound upcoming to us, believe ok."

iamstark_west:

"Cynthia Morgan, you were my favorite artist then, I wondered what happened to you before. You have talent in there, just focus and you will be up again. You can do it."

desnowhite:

"Forget who and who wrong you, focus on yourself on how to get a good hit the fire is still there."

florishbaba:

"I think the best revenge is success, I don’t know why you choose not to make music anymore but I think your comeback would have been hotter than expected, for me just let all these slide if you really don’t wanna make music anymore but If you are gonna make music please do we Dey wait to jam am."

boudicca__london:

"I’m not by any chance trying to invalidate your point experiences and struggles but let’s address wrongs appropriately to whom it’s due."

rayvelidadon:

"Anything MADRINA talk I believe. @iamkingrudy she tell u say she sick ABI? Abirun OMO."

Cynthia Morgan denies apology letter written to Jude Okoye in 2020

The singer buzzed the internet after she denied an apology letter published for her fans and supporters in 2020.

The letter stated that the German Juice hitmaker was grateful to those who stood by her throughout her trying period.

She also appreciated Afrobeats star Davido and ace producer Jude Okoye (Psquare's elder brother) for giving her the platform to build her career.

