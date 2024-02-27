After several days of being reported missing, Nigerian 90 Day Fiance star Michael Ilesanmi has been found well and alive

On Monday, February 26, Michael's American wife, Angela Deem, took to TikTok to alert netizens regarding his sudden disappearance

Michael, thankfully, has come out of hiding. Nonetheless, many are astounded by the circumstances surrounding his disappearance

Michael Ilesanmi, the Nigerian 90 Day Fiance star, has reportedly been found safe and sound.

The reality TV star alleged that he fled on Friday, February 23, because he feared for his life.

Day Fiancé Star Michael Ilesanmi reportedly claims he is on the run. Credit: @michael_ilesanmi90dayfiance

Source: Instagram

According to John Yates, a popular US YouTuber, Michael contacted the Hazlehurst, Georgia, police department to explain his whereabouts and the reasons for his disappearance.

The TLC reality star also revealed that he had a hidden cell phone that his wife, Angela, was unaware of. According to reports reaching Legit.ng, Michael also informed authorities that he didn't want Angela Deem to know where he was.

The authorities, however, informed Angela about her Nigerian husband's safety.

Angela speaks on Michael's disappearance

Angela Deem was said to be upset after receiving the police call. She allegedly claimed she had asked her 90 Day Fiance husband to leave her Georgia home.

"I asked him to go home because he doesn't love me," she explained of Michael. "Then he disappeared. "That's it."

The details are yet to fully unfold as Legit.ng stays abreast to bring you more.

See the announcement below

Internet users react to 90 Day Fiancé Michael's update

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

chattykathy825:

"I’m sorry but I can totally understand why he would hide from her. She seemed physically and verbally abusive towards him on the show."

kathy_lattisaw:

"I don't really know what to believe. But I'm glad he is well Michael please go home I thought you may have been harmed in that town of Hazelhurst them people are very prejudice that's not where you wanna be.God bless you Michael."

itzthoyuz:

"Michael has been with Angela for about 10 yrs now (if not more)and she hasn’t treated him nicely for a sec. The moment Mike got to the US he knew what he found himself in. Goodluck to my brother."

deleon5687:

"I knew he was using her for the visa. Just like Mohamed & Danielle. They should be charged for doing this."

hipatty25:

"What better proof for Michael to show the 90 day episodes where Angela is yelling at him, hitting him and destroying his car."

kelligirl4ever:

"I knew she was behind it. She is trying to control him now that he's here in America. Her personality is so abrasive. He should set up a protective order again at her."

1hautegrams:

"I feel bad for him. She is violent, aggressive, jealous, insecure. I see her stabbing him in a rage fit."

texasgrani57:

"If all he wanted was a visa he could have flown to Mexico and just crossed the border like the other 500,000!"

