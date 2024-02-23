A Nigerian man treated his wife to a lovely surprise as he stormed her workplace in style on her birthday

A heartwarming video captured how he pulled the birthday surprise off, earning the applause of her colleagues and customers

People praised the thoughtful husband for his gesture of love as people noted his wife's shy reaction

A thoughtful man caused a stir at a bank as he sweetly marked his wife's birthday.

@nuhu.usman0 shared the birthday surprise video on TikTok as he celebrated the wife of his youth.

The doting husband surprised his wife at work. Photo Credit: @nuhu.usman0

Source: TikTok

The clip showed when he entered the bank bearing a white gift box wrapped with a red ribbon and made his way to her desk.

On getting there, her colleagues and customers began to applaud him. He waited for his wife, who appeared to be on a call.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The shy woman eventually got up and hugged her husband before returning to her work. Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened at the UBA bank in Kaduna.

In a related incident, a Nigerian man in the US Army surprised his wife at her workplace.

Watch the video below:

People react to the celebrant's shy behaviour

Faridah said:

"Me I will enter the ground ooo I might even end up crying I’m too emotional I don’t like surprises and imagine my eyes are teary while watching."

Beauty said:

"Shyness wan wound Madam ooo.

"You are loved and cherised."

Nalatty said:

"Happy birthday madam llnp, pls next time don’t hug your hubby with side ok,Hug him dearly facing him…put shy shy one side."

sabrina said:

''Happy birthday dear.

"Some men sai girman Kai dey will never try it."

bowaleola said:

"I will enter the ground So sweet of you sir."

atinuke240 said:

"Romantic husband n shy shy wife."

Rina sofa said:

"UBA Kaduna. the woman helped me the other day."

Eems said:

"She’s so shy."

Victor OGB said:

"The fact that he took time to deliver it himself and not by dispatch well done sir! We your online family commend you sir."

Man surprises wife at work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had surprised his wife at work in a lovely way.

In a viral TikTok video shared by @silentandamanda, a husband went to his wife's workplace to surprise her at lunch, instantly putting the wife in a state of happiness.

The wife was so pleased with her husband's gesture that she rushed to withdraw cash so they could go on an outing.

The wife was so pleased with her husband's gesture that she rushed to withdraw cash so they could go on an outing.

Source: Legit.ng