Nigerian box office sensation Funke Akindele thanked both Nigerians and Ghanaians for their support in making great strides with her new movie

The actress' film 'A Tribe Called Judah made history by becoming the first Nollywood production to surpass one billion naira in a remarkably short period

Funke made known her gratitude for the overwhelming affection and positive remarks she received in the past few days

Renowned actress Funke Akindele has voiced her immense appreciation to her fans for supporting her latest movie, A Tribe Called Judah.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele broke records for the Nigerian film industry as the first filmmaker to earn one billion naira in cinema sales.

Funke Akindele appreciates fans for 1 billion naira sales

Source: Instagram

The twin mum acknowledged the immense love she received from Nigerians, Ghanaians, and her Maker in a heartfelt video she made.

According to the actress, she couldn't find the right words to describe her immense appreciation for the feat she has made possible through her fans.

Funke also extended her gratitude to her coworkers, industry veterans, musicians, and celebrities who joined her in making history.

"The comments I have read here on social media and the love I have witnessed is one that I cannot express but from the bottom of my heart I am grateful.

"To my amazing fans (my TRIBE!), Cast and crew of #atribecalledjudah ,industry elders, colleagues, friends, influencers, comedians, musicians and celebrities who have taken turns to support this project in various forms, you made 1 billion a reality and I couldn't have done this without you.

"A massive thank you to @filmoneng for the seamless distribution; you guys rock!"

See her post below

Netizens react to her appreciation post

Legit.ng compiled the reaction:

official_mercyeke:

"You deserve every blessing mama congratulations."

lincedochie:

"Hello Funke, this is just the beginning. Your movie will hit N3billion before March. It’s a Masterpiece for all time."

theibukunoluwa1:

"This one don pass take your flower,take your tree mama."

bosealaoo:

"Lafunkyyyyyy..... omo ola ... Congratulations aunty mi."

olayodejuliana:

"Congratulations once again mama, we love you."

Funke Akidele’s a Tribe Called Judah leaks on private social channels

Nigerians showed concern for the actress and filmmaker regarding the illegal distribution of her latest movie, A Tribe Called Judah.

An unidentified netizen made a video narrating how the actress' movie is being sold for a penny on different telegram channels.

The young woman expressed her displeasure at the individuals vandalising Funke's hard work and urged every good Nigerian to watch the movie in cinemas.

Source: Legit.ng