Portable has called out actress Laide Bakare and said he will buy her and marry her as well

The actress had granted an interview with Biola Bayo where she said that Portable was a dirty boy for first calling her out without doing anything to him

In the video made by Portable, he asked the actress who her husband was and he also questioned her character for having children with different men

Portable has resumed his hostility on social media after returning from the UK. The singer had taken a break from calling people out and traveled to London where he collaborated with Skepta.

In a new video he made on the social networking app, he called out Laide Bakare for taking a swipe at him. The actress had called the controversial singer a dirty boy while granting an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo.

Portable calls out Laide Bakare over interview. Photo credit @portablebaey/@laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Reacting to what Bakare said, the Zazu crooner said he was going to buy and marry the actress.

Portable questions about Bakare's integrity

In the short recording, the single who has invested hugely in real estate asked who the Nollywood actress's husband was.

He questioned her character as a woman and claimed that the actress had slept with a lot of men.

Recall that Portable was the first person to take a swipe at Bakare. The actress had granted an interview and said she would also cheat on her husband if he dare cheat on her. Portable called her out then and warned her not to move close to any of his concubines or wife.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Portable about Laide Bakare. Here are some of the comments below:

@boluwatife_rawcash1313:

"This one Wey Dey always prostrate for every celeb before. Now e Dey claim say he wise pass everybody online."

@kayk_tfarm:

"Wetin you don give those wey you marry."

@jchamp247:

"Skepta has been holding this guy for a long time we don miss him werey."

@codedtobx:

"How can I unseen this."

@yekeen_01:

"Na person wey reply portable dey waste hin time."

@golden_tune_tkg:

"Where that man wey him wife Dey always born online... him never wake?"

@freshbaby217:

"Number one."

@turexbeauty_"

"Truly, Oko orun (Spirit husband) better pass Portable."

@adeshola.koya:

"Portable relax small make we settle them Eedris Abdul Kareem matter first. Before we come back to Gen Z wahala."

@iclass_photography:

"These people wey dey laugh online think say you’re funny, but don’t worry na here we go dey ."

Portable calls out Odumodu Blvck

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had called out Odumodu Blvck over a title he was given. The music act had been called the best rapper in Abuja and Portable wasn't too comfortable with it.

Portable claimed that Odumodu Blcvk should not be called the best rapper. He recalled the time he performed better than him during a competition.

He claimed that he rapped in Yoruba at the competition so he should be given that title.

Source: Legit.ng