Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75 after battling stage four cancer

The former England captain won two Ballon d'Or awards and enjoyed a glittering career with Liverpool, Hamburg and Newcastle

Tributes have poured in from clubs, former teammates and the football community

Former England captain and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, weeks after revealing he had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

The Keegan family confirmed his passing in a statement, saying the football icon died peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Kevin Keegan as manager of Manchester City during Premiership match between against Norwich City in 2004. Photo by Gary Prior

Source: Getty Images

His death marks the end of an extraordinary career that saw him excel as both a player and manager while becoming one of English football's most recognisable figures.

Football world pays tribute to Keegan

Keegan's family, as reported by Sky Sports, thanked the medical team that cared for him throughout his illness while requesting privacy during their period of mourning.

"Kevin, a double Ballon d'Or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather," the statement read. "The family would like to thank Kevin's incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy."

Kevin Keegan announced in June that he had been diagnosed with stage four cancer, the most advanced stage of the disease, indicating it had spread beyond its original site.

His family had first revealed his illness in January after he underwent further medical examinations in hospital due to persistent abdominal symptoms.

Newcastle United described Keegan as one of the club's most influential personalities.

"Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters.

"Kevin's impact will not be measured by appearances or results. It will live on in the memories he created with club and country, the dreams he inspired wherever he went, and the generations of supporters around the world who fell in love with football because of him."

Liverpool also honoured their former star, saying his "indomitable spirit and remarkable contribution will be forever etched in our history and his legacy will live on."

Former England striker Alan Shearer, who played under Keegan for club and country, wrote on social media: "My Hero. My manager. My friend. Sleep easy Boss."

A remarkable football legacy

Keegan enjoyed a glittering playing career with Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle United. He won three English league titles, the European Cup, two UEFA Cups and the FA Cup with Liverpool before claiming back-to-back Ballon d'Or awards in 1978 and 1979 during his time in Germany with Hamburg.

He also scored 21 goals in 63 appearances for England before moving into management, leading Newcastle's famous "Entertainers" side, guiding the Magpies back to the Premier League and later managing Fulham, England and Manchester City.

Tommy Wright dies at 81

Legit.ng previously reported that English football also mourned the loss of former Everton defender Tommy Wright, who died at the age of 81 after enjoying a distinguished career at Goodison Park.

The Liverpool-born defender made his senior debut during the 1960s and established himself as a key figure before a serious injury forced him into early retirement in 1974.

Source: Legit.ng